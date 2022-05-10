Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2021-22

The Belgian Jupiler League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Club Brugge play host to Union Saint-Gilloise at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides head into the game level on points at the top of the league table and this makes for an exciting and riveting contest.

In the first of two consecutive meetings, Club Brugge picked up a 2-0 victory when they squared off against Union Saint-Gilloise on Sunday.

The Blauw-Zwart are now unbeaten in each of their last nine games in all competitions, stretching back to a 3-0 loss to KAA Gent in the semi-finals of the Belgian Cup.

Club Brugge head into Wednesday’s game on a three-match winning streak at home, scoring six goals and conceding one in that time.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s defeat saw Union Saint-Gilloise’s 10-game unbeaten streak come to an end.

However, they have remained unbeaten on the road since last October — a run of 10 wins and two draws since their 2-1 cup loss to Mechelen.

Union Saint-Gilloise are currently second in the Championship round standings of the Belgian Jupiler League, level on 43 points with first-placed Club Brugge.

Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-To-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Club Brugge have been utterly dominant in their previous five encounters, claiming four wins and one draw in that time. Saint-Gilloise are yet to taste victory against the hosts.

Club Brugge Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W-

Union Saint-Gilloise Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D

Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise Team News

Club Brugge

Club Brugge remain without Mats Rits, who has been ruled out through an ACL injury.

Injured: Mats Rits

Suspended: None

Union Saint-Gilloise

The visitors will take to the pitch without the services of Senne Lynen, Matthew Sorinola and Cameron Puertas, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Senne Lynen, Matthew Sorinola, Cameron Puertas

Suspended: None

Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise Predicted XI

Club Brugge Predicted XI (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet; Jack Hendry, Brandon Mechele, Eduard Sobol; Tajon Buchanan, Ruud Vormer, Eder Alvarez, Hans Vanaken, Charles De Ketelaere; Sargis Adamyan, Noa Lang

Saint-Gilloise Predicted XI (3-5-2): Anthony Moris; Jonas Bager, Christian Burgess, Koki Machida; Bart Nieuwkoop, Jean Thierry Lazare, Casper Nielsen, Kacper Kozłowski, Guillaume François; Kaoru Mitoma, Deniz Undav

Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Buoyed by last Sunday’s victory, Club Brugge will be eyeing back-to-back wins against Saint-Gilloise to pull clear at the top of the table. While the visitors will be looking to exact revenge, we predict the hosts will come away with all three points once again and extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-0 Union Saint-Gilloise

Edited by Peter P