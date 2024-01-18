Club Brugge vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Club Brugge will welcome Westerlo to the Jan Breydel Stadion for a Jupiler League matchday 21 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Gent in the Belgian Cup quarterfinal. Igor Thiago's 17th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides and helped his side book a semifinal date with either Royal Union or Anderlecht.

Blauw-Zwart will turn their attention back to the league where their last game came in a 1-1 draw at home to Royal Union.

Westerlo, meanwhile, were last in action when they claimed a comfortable 3-0 home win over RWDM. Griffin Yow and Nicolas Madsen scored in the 13th and 63rd minutes while Theo Gece scored an 81st-minute own goal.

The victory left them in 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 21 points from 20 games. Club Brugge are fifth with 34 points to show for their efforts in 20 games.

Club Brugge vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club Brugge have 32 wins and seven draws from the last 41 head-to-head games while Westerlo were victorious on two occasions.

Their most recent clash came in August 2023 when Brugge claimed a 1-0 away victory.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions, winning nine games in this sequence.

Six of Club Brugge's last seven league games have produced less than three goals.

Six of Westerlo's last seven league games have produced three goals or more.

Club Brugge vs Westerlo Prediction

Club Brugge have had another stop-start campaign this season, with a lot of that being down to their poor start to the season. However, things have improved in the last few weeks for Ronny Deila's side and they are unbeaten in their last 12 competitive games.

Westerlo's current four-game unbeaten run in the league has lifted them slightly out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Both sides have contrasting styles, with Club Brugge's games tending to be cagey while Westerlo's are more expansive. We are backing the hosts to claim a routine win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-0 Westerlo

Club Brugge vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals