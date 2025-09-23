Club Brugge vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

Club Brugge will entertain Westerlo at Jan Breydel Stadium in the Belgian Pro League on Wednesday. Brugge have won four of their seven league games and have a four-point lead over 12th-placed visitors.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 loss to La Louvière in their first game back since the international break and have won their two games since. They defeated Monaco 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League and continued that form with a 2-0 home triumph over STVV in the league last week.

De Kemphanen saw their winning streak end after two games last week as they fell to a 2-0 home loss to Standard de Liège. They failed to score for the first time in four games and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Club Brugge vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 44 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 36 wins. De Kemphanen have just two wins to their name, and six games have ended in draws.

Brugge secured a league double over the visitors last season, with a 6-4 aggregate score, extending their winning streak in this fixture to four games.

Notably, Westerlo's last win in this fixture was registered away from home in 2022.

Blauw-Zwart have enjoyed a 100% home record across all competitions this season.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in their last five league games, keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last six away games in the Belgian Pro League, recording three wins.

Brugge have scored two goals apiece in their three home games in the Belgian Pro League this season.

Club Brugge vs Westerlo Prediction

Blauw-Zwart have conceded one goal apiece in four of their last six games while keeping clean sheets in the other two. They have won seven of their last seven home games in the league, scoring at least two goals in six games in that period.

De Kemphanen suffered their fourth loss of the league campaign last week and will look to bounce back here. They have registered just one win against the hosts in the 21st century, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the hosts' dominance in this fixture, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 Westerlo

Club Brugge vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

