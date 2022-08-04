Club Brugge vs Zulte Waregem prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022–23

The Belgian Jupiler League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Club Brugge play host to Zulte Waregem at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Friday.

The visitors will head into the game desperate to get one over the Blauw-Zwart, having lost each of their last six meetings since January 2020.

Club Brugge failed to pick up consecutive victories in their first two games of the new Belgian Jupiler League campaign as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Eupen on Sunday.

This followed a 3-2 victory over KRC Genk in their league opener on July 24, when Danish international Andreas Skov Olsen netted a brace.

Club Brugge head into the weekend on a run of seven wins from their last eight home games in the league, with a 1-1 draw against Anderlecht being the exception.

Like the hosts, Zulte Waregem suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Royal Antwerp in the Jupiler League last time out.

Prior to that, they kicked off their domestic campaign with an impressive 2-0 victory over Seraing on July 23.

Zulte Waregem are winless in their last eight away games in the league this year, losing seven and claiming one draw since December’s 1-0 victory over Standard Liege.

Club Brugge vs Zulte Waregem Head-To-Head

Club Brugge have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 30 wins from the last 50 meetings between the sides. Zulte Waregem have picked up 12 wins in that time, while eight games have ended all square. Club Brugge are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run against the visitors, including six consecutive wins.

Club Brugge Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Zulte Waregem Form Guide: L-W-L-D-W

Club Brugge vs Zulte Waregem Team News

Club Brugge

Charles De Ketelaere recently completed a move to AC Milan. Antonio Nusa, Denis Odoi, Tajon Buchanan and Mats Rits are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out this weekend’s game.

Injured: Antonio Nusa, Dennis Odoi, Tajon Buchanan, Mats Rits

Suspended: None

Club Brugge KV @ClubBrugge 🖤 Thanks for the memories, Charles. Forever a Bruges Boy. Thanks for the memories, Charles. Forever a Bruges Boy. 💙🖤

Zulte Waregem

Novatus Dismas is out of contention for the visitors after receiving his marching orders against Antwerp last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: Novatus Dismas

Club Brugge vs Zulte Waregem Predicted XI

Club Brugge Predicted XI (4-4-2): Simon Mignolet; Eduard Sobol, Stanley Nsoki, Jack Hendry, Clinton Mata; Andreas Skov Olsen, Eder Balanta, Hans Vanaken, Casper Nielsen; Noa Lang, Ferran Jutglà

Zulte Waregem Predicted XI (5-3-2): Sammy Bossut; Alessandro Ciranni, Moudou Tambedou, Nicolas Rommens, Borja López, Oleksandr Drambaiev; Abdoulaye Sissako, Lukas Willen, Jean-Luc Dompe; Mamadou Sangare, Jelle Vossen

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Club Brugge vs Zulte Waregem Prediction

While Zulte Waregem will be looking to return to winning ways, standing in their way is the challenge of an opposing side who have won each of their last six meetings. Looking at the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are backing Club Brugge to come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 Zulte Waregem

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far