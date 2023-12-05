Club Brugge vs ZW Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023

Club Brugge will welcome ZW to the Jan Breydel Stadion for a Belgian Cup round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over Standard Liege in the Jupiler Pro League on Sunday. Igor Thiago and Philip Zinckernagel scored in either half to inspire the victory.

Zulte Waregem, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 comeback victory away to Standard Liege U21 in the Belgian Challenger Pro League. Samy Tory put Liege ahead in the 14th minute, while Dylan Demuynck drew the game level in the 43rd minute. Alessandro Ciranni and Abdoulaye Traore scored second-half goals to complete the comeback.

ZW booked their spot in this stage of the Cup with a penalty-shootout victory over Cercle Brugge. Club Brugge comfortably dispatched Beerschot VA with a 6-0 away win to book their spot at this stage.

Club Brugge vs ZW Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 50 occasions in the past. Club Brugge have 30 wins to their name, Waregem were victorious on 11 occasions, while nine games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2023 when Club Brugge claimed a 2-1 away win.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Club Brugge's last five games in all competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of the Waregem's last five games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Club Brugge are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning four and drawing one game in this sequence.

Club Brugge vs ZW Prediction

Club Brugge recently booked their spot in the knockout round of the UEFA Europa Conference League and followed it up with a morale-boosting victory over rivals Liege last weekend.

Zulte Waregem have blown hot and cold in the last few weeks but are still on track for automatic promotion back to the top-flight after their relegation last term.

Club Brugge are the favorites and their current form means they will fancy their chances of saling through.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-0 ZW

Club Brugge vs ZW Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Club Brugge to score over 1.5 goals