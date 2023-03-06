Club Guarani vs Sportivo Ameliano Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2023  

Club Guarani and Sportivo Ameliano will square off at the Estadio Rogelio Livieres in a Copa Sudamericana qualifier on Wednesday (March 8).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 victory at Nacional Asuncion in the Paraguan Primera Division on Saturday (March 4). Facundo Barcelo and Luis Farina scored second-half goals to inspire their team to victory.

Ameliano, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-1 victory at Tacuary. Elias Sarquis scored a first-half brace to give Ameliano a two-goal lead by the half-hour mark. Oscar Ruiz halved the deficit in the 32nd minute before Blas Caceres made sure of the result in the 61st.

La V azulada will now turn their attention to the continent where Club stands in the way of group stage participation.

Club Guarani vs Sportivo Ameliano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Guarani have two wins from their last five games against Sportivo, drawing two and losing one.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw the spoils shared in a 2-2 draw on matchday two of the ongoing league campaign.

Guarani are on a five-game unbeaten streak, winning their last three games.

Four of their five head-to-head meetings have had goals at both ends.

Ameliano have won just one of their six league games, drawing four.

Guarani have scored at least in four of their six competitive fixtures this season.

Guarani form guide: W-W-W-D-D; Sportivo form guide: W-D-D-L-D

Club Guarani vs Sportivo Ameliano Prediction

Club Guarani are the favourites to qualify for the group stage, and home advantage also gives them an edge. El Aborigen have started their domestic season impressively and will look to keep their fine run going in the continent.

Ameliano, meanwhile, registered their first victory of the new campaign last weekend and will draw inspiration from that as they seek to register an upset in midweek. Games between the two sides tend to have goals at both ends, and the trend should continue.

Guarani should register a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Guarani 3-1 Sportivo

Club Guarani vs Sportivo Ameliano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Guarani to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Guarani to score over 1.5 goals

