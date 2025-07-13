Club Leon vs Atletico San Luis Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

Club Leon and Atletico San Luis kick off their 2025-26 Mexican Liga MX Apertura campaign when they lock horns at the Estadio León on Sunday. Eduardo Berizzo’s side will head into the season curtain-raiser on a three-game winning streak against the visitors and will be looking to extend this fine run.

Despite failing to win six of their final seven games last season (5L, 1D), Club Leon secured their spot in the Clausura playoffs as they secured a sixth-placed finish in the table.

However, Berizzo’s men’s playoff campaign was short-lived, as they crashed out in the quarter-finals courtesy of a 5-3 aggregate defeat at the hands of Cruz Azul.

Club Leon head into the new season off the back of a decent run of results in pre-season, where they picked up one win and lost one of their two warm-up matches.

Atletico San Luis, on the other hand, failed to secure a place in the Clausura playoffs last season as they finished 15th in the league standings.

Guillermo Abascal’s men lost 11 of their 17 league games while claiming six wins to finish with 18 points, three points adrift of 10th-placed Pumas UNAM in the final playoff spot.

While San Luis will be looking to kick off the new campaign on a high, they face an opposing side who have won their last three meetings, scoring four goals and keeping two clean sheets since a narrow 3-2 loss in November 2023.

Club Leon vs Atletico San Luis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Club Leon boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Atletico San Luis have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Club Leon are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 home games against Abascal’s men, picking up seven wins and three draws since September 2009.

San Luis have lost all but one of their last seven away matches, with a 3-2 victory at Santos Laguna on March 31 being the exception.

Club Leon vs Atletico San Luis Prediction

Club Leon have been outstanding on home turf in the history of this fixture and will be backing themselves to fly out of the blocks this season.

Meanwhile, San Luis’ run of results away from home offers little optimism and we see them struggling at the Estadio León once again.

Prediction: Club Leon 2-1 Atletico San Luis

Club Leon vs Atletico San Luis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club Leon to win

Tip 2: First to score - Club Leon (The hosts have opened the scoring in six of their last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of Leon’s last eight matches)

