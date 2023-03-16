Club Leon vs Tauro Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2023

Club Leon will host Tauro at the Estadio Leon on Friday in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League last 16 tie.

The hosts have shaken off their sluggish start to the Liga MX Clausura and are now pushing for playoff spots but will turn their attention to continental football this week. They picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg last week, with Ivan Moreno scoring the sole goal of the game early after the restart to open his account for the Mexican outfit.

Leon now have one foot in the quarterfinals of the continental showpiece and only need to avoid defeat this Friday to advance.

Tauro failed to maximize their home advantage in the first leg and now need to fix things on hostile ground. They created chances to get on the scoresheet in the reverse fixture but failed to convert, with Colombian striker Breidy Goluz having an uncharacteristically shaky performance in front of goal.

The visitors have made it past the last 16 of the competition just once in their history, beating FC Dallas on away goals back in 2018.

Club Leon vs Tauro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark just the second meeting between Leon and Tauro.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last three games across all competitions.

Tauro are the only side in the Eastern division of the Liga Panamena yet to lose an away league game this year.

Leon have the best defensive record in the Liga MX Clausura this season with a goal concession tally of just seven.

Los Panzas Verdes have picked up 10 points on home turf in the league this season, the third-highest in the Mexican top flight so far.

Los Toros de Pedregal have scored 13 goals in the league this season, the third-highest in the Panamanian top-flight so far.

Club Leon vs Tauro Prediction

Leon are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last seven games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last nine home games and will fancy their chances ahead of Friday's clash.

Tauro have won three of their last four matches and have lost just one of their last nine. They have been solid on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this weekend.

Prediction: Club Leon 2-0 Tauro

Club Leon vs Tauro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leon

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last nine matches)

