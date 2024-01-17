Club Leon vs Tigres UANL Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2024

Club Leon and Tigres UANL are in action for the first time in the new year when they square off at the Estadio León in the Mexican Liga MX Clausura opener on Wednesday.

Both sides head into the midweek clash without a win in three consecutive outings across all competitions and will be looking to end this poor run.

Club Leon suffered a quarter-final exit from the Club World Cup last time out when fell to a 1-0 loss against Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.

This was a second consecutive defeat for Jorge Bava’s men, who were beaten 2-0 by Club America in their Liga MX Apertura playoff quarter-final clash on December 3.

Club Leon finished eighth in the Apertura standings and will head into the second half of the campaign with renewed optimism.

Tigres were left spitting feathers in their final game of 2023, as they fell to a 3-0 loss against Club America in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura playoff final.

Prior to that, Robert Siboldi’s men were on a seven-game unbeaten run, claiming two wins and five draws, including a 1-1 stalemate against Club America in the first leg of the final on December 15.

Tigres will now look to kick off their Clausura campaign on a high and make it back-to-back victories over Club Leon, having picked up a 1-0 win in their last encounter back in July.

Club Leon vs Tigres UANL Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 33 meetings between the sides, Tigres boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Club Leon have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Bava’s men are unbeaten in eight of their last nine home games against Tigres, picking up four wins and four draws since October 2017.

Tigres have lost just one of their last eight matches across all competitions while picking up two wins and five draws since November.

Club Leon are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home games across all competitions, claiming five wins and four draws since mid-August.

Club Leon vs Tigres UANL Prediction

Club Leon and Tigres will be looking to kick off the year on a positive note and we fancy both sides taking the game to each other.

However, Bava’s men have a solid home record against Tigres and we are backing them to come away with a narrow victory at the Estadio León.

Prediction: Club Leon 2-1 Tigres UANL

Club Leon vs Tigres UANL Betting Tips

Tip 1: Club Leon to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of the last nine meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been also five or more bookings in four of their most recent five clashes)