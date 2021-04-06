Club Leon vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2020-21

Reigning Liga MX champions Club Leon host Toronto FC at the Estadio León on Wednesday in their CONCACAF Champions League last-16 clash.

Los Esmeraldas will be hoping to build on their recent form as they enter the contest on the back of three consecutive league wins.

After a troubling set of results, the Mexican outfit seem to have recaptured their mojo in the lead up to North America's premier club tournament.

Toronto make their highly-anticipated return to the continental stage after a year's absence. This follows a compromise with Forge FC, as the 2021 Canadian Championship was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their last appearance in the knockout rounds of the CONCACAF Champions League ended in a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Panamanian side Independiente.

However, the Reds will look to their march to the finals the year before that for inspiration to progress deep into the competition.

Club Leon vs Toronto FC Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the sides, though Club Leon and Toronto have played teams from each other's leagues before.

In 15 competitive games against Mexican sides, Toronto have won only three times. Meanwhile, Leon's only meeting with an MLS team ended in a 3-2 aggregate loss at the hands of Los Angeles FC at the same stage last year.

Club Leon Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Toronto FC Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Club Leon vs Toronto FC Team News

Club Leon

The reigning Liga MX champions enter the contest with a clean bill of health as there are no notable injuries. Manager Ignacio Ambriz will have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Toronto FC

Head coach Chris Armas has revealed that he will be without a few players for the first leg. It is confirmed that attackers Ayo Akinola and Ifunanyachi Achara will both miss the clash.

Akinola is back in training after recovering from his injury but this game comes a bit too soon for him.

Injured: Ifunanyachi Achara

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ayo Akinola

Club Leon vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

Club Leon (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cota; David Ramirez, Stiven Barreiro, William Tesillo, Osvaldo Rodriguez; Santiago Colombatto, Fernando Navarro; Angel Mena, Luis Montes, Jean Meneses; Victor Davila.

Toronto FC (4-2-3-1): Quentin Westberg; Auro Junior, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Richie Laryea; Jonathan Osorio, Michael Bradley; Pablo Piatti, Alejandro Pozuelo, Nick DeLeon; Jozy Altidore.

Club Leon vs Toronto FC Prediction

Toronto are the obvious underdogs here. They have not played a minute of competitive football since November and their training program has been disrupted due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Club Leon have home advantage and should cruise to a comfortable victory in this first leg.

Prediction: Club Leon 2-0 Toronto FC