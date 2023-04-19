Club Libertad welcome Alianza Lima to Estadio Dr Nicolas Leoz for a matchday 2 fixture in Group G of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday (April 20).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 4-0 win over Resistencia at the same venue in league action last weekend. Oscar Cardozo's first-half brace inspired the win.

Alianza, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comfortable 3-0 home win over AD Cantolao in the Peruvian Liga 1. Pablo Sabbag, Bryan Reyna and Hernan Barcos found the back of the net to inspire the win.

The Peruvian side will now turn their attention back to the continent. They kicked off their Libertadores campaign with a goalless draw against Brazilian side Athletico-PR at home. Libertad, meanwhile, dispatched another Brazilian side, Atletico-MG, with Diego Gomez scoring the winner.

The win took the Repollero atop the summit of Group G on three points, while Alianza sit in third spot with one point.

Club Libertad vs Alianza Lima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were paired in Group 5 of the 2012 Copa Libertadores, where Libertad won both fixtures by a 6-2 aggregate.

Libertad have lost just one of their 14 competitive fixtures this season, winning 11.

Alianzalast four games across competitions have seen one side fail to score.

Libertad are unbeaten in seven home games across competitions in 2023 and have won their last five without conceding.

Five of Libertad's seven home games this season have produced less than three goals.

Club Libertad vs Alianza Lima Prediction

Libertad will look for maximum points to take them one step closer to qualifying for the knockouts. The Paraguayan champions have been in imperious form at home, winning six and drawing one of their seven home games across competitions this term.

Alianza, meamwhile, come into the game on a five-game unbeaten run and will seek to register their first win in the group. Libertad should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Libertad 2-0 Alianza

Club Libertad vs Alianza Lima Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Libertad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

