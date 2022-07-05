Club Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The knockout stages of the 2022 Copa Libertadores continue this week and will see Club Libertad host Athletico Paranaense at the Estadio Dr. Nicolas Leoz on Tuesday in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Club Libertad were beaten 2-1 in the first leg after failing to capitalize on their dominance of possession. They were second-best in attack with just two of their 16 shots being on target, both of which came in the first half.

The home side have never won the Copa Libertadores title and will hope their home advantage on Tuesday can spur them to a comeback in their pursuit of continental silverware.

Athletico Paranaense have put themselves in a good position to advance after their first leg win. Vitor Roque and Nicolas Hernandez both got on the scoresheet in the first half, with the 17-year-old striker scoring his first-ever Copa Libertadores goal.

The Brasileiro Serie A outfit were the more adventurous side in the first leg and deserved their win. They will be looking to avoid defeat and book a quarterfinal spot this week.

Club Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head

There have been five meetings between Cub Libertad and Athletico Paranaense. The hosts have won three of those games, while the visitors have won the other two, including their most recent clash.

Athletico Paranaense Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Club Libertad Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Club Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense Team News

Club Libertad

Hector Villalba came off injured in the first leg and is not expected to feature here. Hugo Martinez, Rodrigo Bogarin and Daniel Bocanegra are also injured and will miss out as well.

Injured: Hugo Martinez, Rodrigo Bogarin, Daniel Bocanegra, Hector Villalba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletico Paranaense

The visitors have a couple of injured players as well, including Vitinho, Marcelo Cirino, Reinaldo, Julimar, Thiago Heleno and Marlos.

Injured: Vitinho, Marcelo Cirino, Reinaldo, Julimar, Thiago Heleno, Marlos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Club Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI

Club Libertad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Silva; Camilo Mayada, Alexander Barboza, Diego Viera, Miguel Samudio; Diego Gomez, Marcelo Diaz, Álvaro Campuzano; Bautista Merlini, Lorenzo Melgarejo, Roque Santa Cruz

Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nicolas Hernandez, Abner Vinicius; Hugo Moura, Christian; Pedro Rocha, David Terans, Tomas Cuello; Vitor Roque

Club Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Club Libertad have won all but one of their last five games across all competitions. Their only two defeats in their last 12 games have come against their midweek opponents and they will be desperate to end that streak on Tuesday.

Athletico Paranaense are on a five-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 13. They have been impressive on the road of late and should win this match.

Prediction: Club Libertad 1-2 Athletico Paranaense

