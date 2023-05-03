Club Libertad and Atletico Paranaense battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Thursday (May 4).

Libertad are coming off a 2-1 win city rivals Nacional Asuncion in the Paraguayan league at the weekend, thanks to David Gonzalez and Lucas Sanabria's first-half strikes.

Atletico, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat at Atletico Mineiro. Hulk scored a brace to inspire the win, while Vitor Roque netted a late consolation strike for the visitors. Paranaense will turn their focus to the continent, where they won 2-1 at home over Mineiro in their last outing. Vitor Roque and David Terans scored first-half goals.

Libertad suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Alianza Lima. Aldair Rodriguez scored a goal and provided an assist to guide the Peruvians to all three points. The defeat saw Libertad drop to third in Group G, having garnered three points from two games. Atletico, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with four points.

Club Libertad vs Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides, with Paranaense leading 4-1.

Their most recent meeting in the Round of 16 of the Libertadores last season saw Atletico claim a 3-2 aggregate win en-route a runners-up finish.

Libertad have lost one of their last nine games across competitions, winning seven.

Atletico have lost their last three away games and are winless in four.

Libertad have won seven and drawn one of their nine home games across competitions this term.

Club Libertad vs Paranaense Prediction

Libertad started off their Libertadores campaign impressively, but their shock defeat to Alianza Lima put a spanner in their wheels. The Gumarelo will be eager to get back to winning ways in front of their fans. Atletico, meanwhile, will look to go one better than their runners-up finish last term.

Both sides are capable of getting the win, but the hosts should narrowly take the win.

Prediction: Libertad 2-1 Paranaense

Club Libertad vs Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Libertad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

