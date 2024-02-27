Club Nacional vs Puerto Cabello Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27th 2024

Nacional play host to Venezuelan outfit Puerto Cabello in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores second qualifying round on Tuesday.

Having suffered a 2-0 defeat in last week’s reverse leg, Noel Sanvicente’s men will journey to the Estadio Gran Parque Central looking to overturn their two-goal deficit and make a remarkable comeback.

Club Nacional failed to make it two wins from their opening two games in the Uruguayan Primera Division as they played out a 1-1 draw with Liverpool last Saturday.

Alvaro Recoba’s side kicked off the top-flight campaign on February 16, when Mateo Antoni and Gonzalo Carneiro scored late goals to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory over River Plate UY.

Nacional now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores qualifiers, where they picked up a 2-0 first-leg victory over Puerto Cabello in Venezuela last Tuesday.

Puerto Cabello maintained their unbeaten start to the new Venezuelan top-flight campaign as they played out a goalless draw with Deportivo La Guaira last time out.

Sanvicente’s side have picked up two wins and two draws in their opening four league matches while scoring five goals and conceding three so far.

Puerto Cabello kicked off their Copa Libertadores qualifying campaign with a penalty-shootout victory over Defensor Sporting in the first round but are on the cusp of elimination following last week’s first-leg loss to Nacional.

Club Nacional vs Puerto Cabello Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second encounter between Club Nacional and Puerto Cabello, with Recoba’s men claiming a 2-0 victory when they first met in last week’s reverse leg.

Nacional are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and three draws since late January.

Puerto Cabello are unbeaten in their last five away matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws since January’s 2-1 loss against Metropolitanos.

Club Nacional are unbeaten in their last four competitive home games, claiming three wins and one draw since November's 3-1 loss against Danubio.

Club Nacional vs Puerto Cabello Prediction

Having secured a comfortable victory in Venezuela, Club Nacional will head into the second leg with sky-high confidence. Recoba’s men have been rock-solid on home turf in the last few months and we fancy them coming away with the win.

Prediction: Club Nacional 2-0 Puerto Cabello

Club Nacional vs Puerto Cabello Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club Nacional to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Nacional’s last 10 outings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the hosts’ last nine games)