Club Nacional vs Union de Santa Fe prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

Nacional and Union de Santa Fe will get the ball rolling in the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores when they square off on Wednesday.

The Uruguayan outfit head into the game on a run of four consecutive victories on home turf and will look to keep this fine form alive and kicking.

Club Nacional dropped to the Copa Sudamericana after managing seven points from six games in the group stages of the Copa Libertadores to finish third in Group C.

The Uruguayan side head into Wednesday’s game fresh off the back of a 1-0 victory at Danubio FC in the Primera Division.

Nacional have now won each of their last three outings across all competitions while winning consecutive home games since May’s 3-2 loss to Velez Sarfield.

Meanwhile, Union de Santa FC enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stages of the Copa Sudamericana, picking up three wins and three draws from their six games.

This solid run helped the Primera Division side to a first-placed finish in Group H, one point above second-placed Fluminense.

Union head into Wednesday unbeaten in each of their last four away games, claiming three wins and one draw in that time.

Club Nacional vs Union de Santa Fe Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Nacional and Union de Santa Fe and both sides will be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Club Nacional Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Union de Santa Fe Form Guide: W-L-W-D-L

Club Nacional vs Union de Santa Fe Team News

Club Nacional

Juan Izquierdo and Renzo Sánchez are both recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for Nacional.

Injured: Juan Izquierdo, Renzo Sánchez

Suspended: None

Union de Santa Fe

The Argentine side will be without the services of Jonatan Alvez and Gaston Gonzalez, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Jonatan Alvez, Gaston Gonzalez

Suspended: Emanuel Brítez

Club Nacional vs Union de Santa Fe Predicted XI

Club Nacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Rochet; Christian Almeida, Nicolás Marichal, Leo Coelho, Luis Rodríguez; Felipe Carballo, Yonathan Rodríguez; Alfonso Trezza, Diego Zabala, Alex Castro; Emanuel Gigliotti

Union Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Santiago Mele; Federico Vera, Franco Calderón, Facundo Agüero, Claudio Corvalán; Enzo Roldan, Juan Portillo; Peralta Bauer, Luna Diale, Kevin Zenón; Matías Gallegos

Club Nacional vs Union de Santa Fe Prediction

Union have enjoyed a solid campaign in the Copa Sudamericana, going unbeaten through the group stages. Nacional, meanwhile, will be looking to make up for their poor run which saw them drop out of the Copa Libertadores race. Nacional head into the game in fine form, and while they remain favourites, we are backing the visitors to hold out for a draw.

Prediction: Club Nacional 1-1 Union de Santa Fe

