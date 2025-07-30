Club Necaxa vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Club Necaxa and Atlanta United get their 2025 Leagues Cup campaign underway when they lock horns at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday. Ronny Deila’s men, who have failed to taste victory since late May, will head into the midweek clash looking to stop the rot and fly out of the blocks in the continental showpiece.

Club Necaxa were denied consecutive wins in the new Liga MX campaign as they played out a 1-1 draw with Club America at the Estadio Victoria Aguascalientes last Sunday.

Prior to that, Fernando Gago’s men kicked off the new Apertura season with a 3-1 defeat against Toluca on July 13, six days before bouncing back in a 3-1 victory over Queretaro.

Necaxa will now focus on the Leagues Cup, where they reached the round of 32 last season before suffering a 5-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes.

Elsewhere, Atlanta United needed a 99th-minute strike from veteran midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk to salvage a 2-2 draw against Seattle Sounders in their MLS clash on Sunday.

Deila’s side have now gone eight consecutive matches without a win, losing four and picking up four draws since May’s 3-2 victory over Orlando City.

Atlanta, who are currently 13th in the MLS Eastern Conference table, now turn their sights to the Leagues Cup, where they suffered a group-stage exit last season after losing their two games in Group K.

Club Necaxa vs Atlanta United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Club Necaxa and Atlanta United, and both teams will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a winning note.

Club Necaxa are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive matches, picking up two wins and four draws since mid April.

Atlanta United have failed to win seven of their most recent nine home games, losing three and claiming four draws since the start of April.

Club Necaxa are unbeaten in all but one of their last five away matches, picking up two wins and two draws since the start of April.

Club Necaxa vs Atlanta United Prediction

While Club Necaxa and Atlanta United have struggled for results in recent weeks, they will head into Wednesday looking to find their feet and kick off their Leagues Cup campaign on a high.

We expect a tightly contested clash with the Mexican side to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Club Necaxa 2-1 Atlanta United

Club Necaxa vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club Necaxa to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Atlanta’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of Atlanta's last six games)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More