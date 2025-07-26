Club Necaxa vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Round three of Mexican Liga MX comes to an end when Club Necaxa play host to Club America on Saturday. Andre Jardine’s men are unbeaten in their last seven visits to the Estadio Victoria (3W, 4D) and will head into the weekend looking to extend this dominant six-year streak.

Ad

Johan Rojas, Agustín Palavecino and Pavel Perez all found the back of the net to fire Club Necaxa to a 3-1 home victory over Queretaro last Saturday.

Prior to that, Fernando Gago’s side were on a four-game winless run, claiming two draws and losing twice, including a 3-1 defeat against Toluca in the Liga MX season opener on July 13.

Necaxa will be backing themselves to keep the momentum going this weekend as they take on an opponent, who have failed to win their last three meetings in this fixture since a narrow 3-2 victory in August 2023.

Ad

Trending

Club America were denied their first piece of silverware of the new campaign as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Toluca in the Campeón de Campeones on Monday.

Jardine’s men now turn their focus to Liga MX, where they kicked off the season with a 1-1 stalemate against Juarez on July 12, five days before claiming a dominant 3-1 victory over Club Tijuana.

Club America head into the weekend unbeaten in four of their last five league matches — claiming two wins and two draws — with a 2-0 loss against Toluca in May’s Clausura playoff final being the exception.

Ad

Club Necaxa vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides, Club America have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture.

Club Necaxa have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Club America have failed to taste victory in any of their last eight competitive away games, losing six and claiming two draws since a 3-1 win over Atlas on March 16.

Necaxa are unbeaten in all but one of their last five Liga MX home matches, picking up three wins and one draw since mid March.

Ad

Club Necaxa vs Club America Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their cup final defeat, Club America will head into the weekend looking to bounce back and restore some pride. While Necaxa will look to continue from where they left off against Queretaro, Jardine’s men are clear favourites on paper and we are backing them to extend this impressive streak at the Estadio Victoria.

Ad

Prediction: Club Necaxa 1-3 Club America

Club Necaxa vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More