Club Necaxa vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2025

Club Necaxa set out in search of a third win on the spin when they take on Cruz Azul at the Estadio Victoria in round four of the Mexican Liga MX on Tuesday. Martin Anselmi’s men, in contrast, head into the game without a win in their opening three matches and will be looking to get their campaign up and running.

Club Necaxa secured consecutive victories for the first time in the Clausura campaign as they thrashed Atletico San Luis 3-0 at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras last Friday.

Before that, Nicolas Larcamon’s men kicked off the season with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Pumas UNAM on January 12, six days before bouncing back in a 3-2 home win over Guadalajara.

Necaxa have come into the new season off the back of a somewhat disappointing Apertura campaign, where they finished 13th in the standings and missed out on the playoffs.

Cruz Azul, on the other hand, failed to get their campaign up and running at the weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Puebla at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

Anselmi’s men have now gone without a win in their opening three matches, claiming two draws and losing once while scoring just two goals and conceding three so far.

Cruz Azul reached the semi-finals of the Apertura playoffs back in December before suffering a 4-3 second-leg defeat against Club America, three days after a goalless draw in the reverse leg.

Club Necaxa vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Cruz Azul hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 17 of the last 36 meetings between the two teams.

Club Necaxa have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Cruz Azul have failed to win their last four games on the road, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory at Pumas on October 27.

Necaxa are the leading scorers in the Mexican Liga MX this season, having netted seven goals from their opening three matches.

Club Necaxa vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Club Necaxa and Cruz Azul have had contrasting starts to the new Clausura campaign, with Anselmi’s men failing to win their opening three games. However, we are backing them to end this poor run and secure maximum points at the Estadio Victoria on Tuesday.

Prediction: Club Necaxa 1-2 Cruz Azul

Club Necaxa vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Club Necaxa’s last five games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of the hosts’ last 10 outings)

