Club Necaxa vs Guadalajara Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2024

The Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Club Necaxa and Guadalajara go head to head at the Estadio Victoria on Tuesday.

Fernando Gago’s men have won their last six games against the hosts and will head into the midweek clash looking to extend this three-year run.

Club Necaxa were involved in a share of the spoils for the fifth consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Queretaro on Saturday.

With that result, Eduardo Fentanes’ side are one of only two sides yet to suffer defeat in the new Liga MX Clausura campaign, claiming two wins and five draws in their opening seven matches.

Nexaca’s solid start to the season has been due to their solid display at the attacking end of the pitch, where they have scored 12 goals so far.

Guadalajara, on the other hand, were left disappointed last time out as they played out a 2-2 draw with Mazatlan after giving up a two-goal lead in the final few minutes of the game.

Prior to that, Gago’s men were on a five-game winning streak, a run which has seen them reach the second qualifying round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup courtesy of a 5-2 aggregate victory over Canadian outfit Forge FC.

With 12 points from seven matches, Guadalajara are currently seventh in the Liga MX table, one point and one place above Tuesday’s hosts.

Club Necaxa vs Guadalajara Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Guadalajara boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Club Necaxa have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Guadalajara are on a six-game winning streak against Fentanes’ men and are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings since a 2-1 loss in August 2019.

Necaxa are unbeaten in their last five home games in the league, claiming three wins and two draws since October’s 2-1 defeat to Puebla.

Guadalajara are unbeaten in four consecutive away matches across all competitions, picking up two wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss at Tigres.

Club Necaxa vs Guadalajara Prediction

Necaxa and Guadalajara have enjoyed a decent start to the Clausura campaign and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Estadio Victoria. However, Guadalajara have enjoyed the better of this fixture in the past and we see them scraping out a narrow victory.

Prediction: Club Necaxa 1-2 Guadalajara

Club Necaxa vs Guadalajara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Guadalajara to win

Tip 2: First to score - Guadalajara (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last six games against Necaxa)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five meetings)