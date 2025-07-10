Club Puebla vs Atlas FC Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2025

Club Puebla and Atlas FC get the 2025-26 Liga MX Apertura campaign underway when they lock horns at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc on Friday. Pablo Guede’s men have failed to win their last four home games against Atlas and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Club Puebla endured a forgettable Liga MX Clausura campaign last term as they finished bottom but one in the table with nine points from 17 games, just two points above last-placed Santos Laguna.

Their underwhelming run of results was owing to their lack of sting in attack, where Guede’s side netted just 12 league goals, three fewer than any other side in the division.

Puebla head into Friday’s season opener without a win in their last 10 games, claiming one draw and losing nine, including a 2-1 defeat against Club America in their only pre-season friendly on July 3.

Like the home side, Atlas will also be looking to improve on their performance from the Clausura last term, where they finished 14th in the league standings.

Gonzalo Pineda’s men won just four of their 17 league matches while losing seven and claiming six draws to finish with 18 points, three points off the playoff qualifying places.

Atlas were involved in just one pre-season warm-up game, which came on June 8 when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against MLS outfit Philadelphia Union.

Club Puebla vs Atlas FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 48 meetings between the sides, Puebla boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Atlas have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Club Puebla have won just one of their eight Liga MX home games in 2025 while losing six and picking up one draw since the turn of the year.

Atlas have failed to win five of their most recent six league matches, losing three and claiming two draws since picking up successive victories over Atletico San Luis and Club Tijuana in March.

Club Puebla vs Atlas FC Prediction

The last five meetings between Club Puebla vs Atlas have produced a combined 21 goals and we anticipate another end-to-end affair at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc with plenty of goalmouth action.

Both sides are evenly matched on paper and capable of coming away with maximum points, but we predict they will share the spoils here.

Prediction: Club Puebla 2-2 Atlas FC

Club Puebla vs Atlas FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their last seven encounters)

