Club Sport Emelec vs Independiente Petrolero prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021-22

Looking to secure a place in the playoff round of the Copa Libertadores, Club Sport Emelec play host to Independiente Petrolero at the Estadio Banco Pacifico - Capwell on Tuesday.

The visitors, who are yet to taste victory in the tournament, will be playing for pride alone as they find themselves rock-bottom in the Group A standings.

Emelec were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 1-0 loss to Universidad Católica in the Ecuadorian top flight last Saturday.

They have now lost each of their last three outings, conceding four goals and failing to score since a 1-1 draw with Barcelona SC on May 12.

They have now turned their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they are currently third in Group A with five points from five games, two points off Deportivo Táchira in the qualification spot.

Independiente Petrolero, meanwhile, continued to struggle for form in the Bolivia Apertura Division as they were held to a goalless draw by Royal Pari Sion last time out.

They have now failed to win any of their last four outings across all competitions, picking up two draws and losing two in that time.

Independiente Petrolero head into Tuesday rooted to the bottom of the group standings after picking up just one point from five games.

Club Sport Emelec vs Independiente Petrolero Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides, with their first encounter coming back in April’s reverse fixture when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Club Sport Emelec Form Guide: L-L-L-D-W

Independiente Petrolero Form Guide: D-L-D-L-W

Club Sport Emelec vs Independiente Petrolero Team News

Club Sport Emelec

Joao Rojas, Bruno Pitton, Marlon Mejía and Aníbal Leguizamón are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Joao Rojas, Bruno Pitton, Marlon Mejía and Aníbal Leguizamón

Suspended: Jackson Rodriguez

Independiente Petrolero

The visitors head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving manager Marcelo Robledo the luxury of a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Club Sport Emelec vs Independiente Petrolero Predicted XI

Club Sport Emelec Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Ortiz; Romario Caicedo, Joel Quintero, Eddie Guevara, Ángel Gracia; Bryan Carabalí, Dixon Arroyo, Sebastian Rodriguez, Edgar Lastre; Alexis Zapata, Alejandro Cabeza

Independiente Petrolero Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Ayala; Martin Chiatti, Francisco Silva, Emerson Velasquez, Juan Rioja; Robin Ramires, Mijail Aviles, William Velasco; Jhasmani Campos, Jose Correa, Leonel Buter

Club Sport Emelec vs Independiente Petrolero Prediction

Independiente Petrolero have endured a woeful Copa Sudamericana campaign so far, picking up just one point from five outings and conceding 19 goals in that time. We are backing the hosts to arrest their slump and come away with all three points to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Prediction: Club Sport Emelec 2-0 Independiente Petrolero

