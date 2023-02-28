Club Sporting Cristal vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1 2023

Club Sporting Cristal will welcome Nacional Asuncion to Estadio Alberto Gallardo for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Wednesday.

The visitors currently hold a 2-0 advantage following their victory in Paraguay last week. Mathias Martinez and Gustavo Aguilar scored second-half goals to inspire their side to victory.

Asuncion followed up their continental victory with a goalless draw away to Ameliano in the Paraguayan Primera Division, with the hosts reduced to 10 men. The draw left them in sixth spot in the table, having garnered seven points from four matches.

Club Sporting Cristal @ClubSCristal ¡𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗚Ó 𝗘𝗟 𝗗Í𝗔 𝗗𝗘 𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗔 𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗧𝗔 𝗠Á𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗔 𝗗𝗘𝗟 𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗢!



Con el aliento y apoyo de todos, sacaremos el partido adelante.



¡VAAAMOOOOSSSS!



Compra tu entrada en

🎟️ bit.ly/SportingCrista…



#FuerzaCristal

They will turn their attention to the continent for their qualifier against Sporting Cristal. The winner of the tie will face either Boston River or Huracan in the third stage of the qualifiers next month.

Club Sporting Cristal vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first official meeting between the two sides.

Sporting Cristal's defeat to Nacional last week ended their three-game unbeaten start to the season.

Each of Cristal's three games have produced less than three goals.

Five of Sporting Cristal's last six home games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Nacional Asuncion's last six away matches have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Sporting Cristal form guide: L-W-D | Nacional form guide: D-W-L

Club Sporting Cristal vs Nacional Prediction

Sporting Cristal have a two-goal deficit to overturn if they are to keep their Libertadores hopes alive and need to score at least two goals. This will likely see them play on the front foot in search of an early goal.

Nacional Asuncion have kept two clean sheets in their last two games and need to keep their backline tight in order to protect their two-goal lead. However, they are also likely to search for a goal to give them a better cushion in the tie.

Any goal they score means Sporting Cristal will need to score three goals to qualify. The hosts enter the game as favorites and we are backing them to claim a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends, and Nacional Asuncion progressing.

Prediction: Sporting Cristal 2-1 Nacional

Club Sporting Cristal vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Cristal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting Cristal to score over 1.5 goals

