Club Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1st 2025

The Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Club Tijuana and Cruz Azul lock horns at the Estadio Caliente on Saturday. Both sides met in the Apertura playoffs quarter-finals back in December, with Los Celestes claiming a penalty-shootout victory following a pulsating 3-3 stalemate on aggregate.

Club Tijuana were sent crashing back down to earth in the new Liga MX Clausura campaign as they fell to a 4-1 defeat against Tigres UANL at the Estadio Universitario on Wednesday.

Before that, Juan Carlos Osorio’s men picked up one point from their opening two games to start the season before claiming a 2-1 victory over 10-man Queretaro on January 25.

Club Tijuana have picked up four points from the first 12 available to sit 12th in the table, one point and three places below Saturday’s visitors.

On the other hand, Cruz Azul picked up their first win of the season last time out when they edged out Club Necaxa 3-1 at the Estadio Victoria.

Before that, Los Celestes failed to win their opening three games, playing out stalemates with Atlas and Puebla on either side of a 1-0 defeat against Juarez on January 19.

Cruz Azul now journey to the Estadio Caliente, where they have failed to win their last three visits, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory in October 2021.

Club Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, Cruz Azul boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Club Tijuana have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Cruz Azul have won just two of their last 10 matches while losing three and claiming five draws since the first week of November.

Club Tijuana have failed to win four of their most recent five games, losing three and claiming one draw since the start of December.

Club Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Fresh off the back of securing their first win of the new Clausura campaign, Cruz Azul will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence.

Los Celestes boast a slightly superior squad on paper and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Club Tijuana 1-3 Cruz Azul

Club Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes)

