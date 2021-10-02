Club Tijuana vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021 

Club Tijuana and Cruz Azul will battle for three points in the Liga MX on Sunday.

The home side currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just seven points from 11 matches. Cruz Azul are fairly comfortable in eighth place with 14 points from 10 matches.

Club Tijuana come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Necaxa on Tuesday. Luis Garcia, Maximiliano Salas and Alan Medina all got on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Cruz Azul fell to a 2-0 defeat against Columbus Crew in the final of the Campeones Cup on Thursday.

An own goal by Bryan Angulo and a second-half strike by Jonathan Mensah helped the MLS outfit secure the victory.

Club Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

Cruz Azul have 10 wins from their last 23 matches against Club Tijuana. Eight previous matches ended in draws while the hosts were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May when goals from Orbelin Pineda and Lopez Rodriguez saw both sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Both sides have just one win apiece from their last five games in all competitions.

Club Tijuana form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-D

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Club Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Team News

Club Tijuana

There are no injury concerns for the hosts. However, Lucas Rodríguez is suspended due to his injury-time red card against Necaxa.

Injury: None

Suspension: Lucas Rodríguez

Cruz Azul

Luis Mendoza has been ruled out with a thigh injury while Yoshimar Yotun is suspended due to the double booking he received against Puebla.

Injury: Luis Mendoza

Suspension: Yoshimar Yotun

Club Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Predicted XI

Club Tijuana Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jonathan Orozco (GK); Sebastian Yanez, Victor Guzman, Eduardo Santiago, Yonathan Barragan, Vladirmir Lorona; Esteban Pavez, Fidel Martinez, Christian Rivera; Mauro Manotas, Erick Arroyo

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jose Corona (GK); Pablo Aguilar, Luis Romo, Julio Dominguez, Juan Escobar; Rafael Baca, Jonathan Rodriguez, Orbelin Pineda; Walter Montoya, Bryan Angulo, Santiago Gimenez

Club Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Neither side have sparkled this season but Cruz Azul have been the more consistent side and that installs them as slight favorites in the game.

Also Read

Both teams have struggled in attack, which could manifest into a cagey game of few chances. However, we are backing the visitors to triumph with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Club Tijuana 0-1 Cruz Axul

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Peter P

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far