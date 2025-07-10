Club Tijuana vs Queretaro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2025

Club Tijuana and Queretaro get the ball rolling in the 2025-25 Mexican Liga MX Apertura campaign when they square off at the Estadio Caliente on Friday. Benjamin Mora’s men will head into this one looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last three meetings (2L, 1D) since October 2023.

Club Tijuana missed out on a place in the Liga MX Clausura playoff last season as they finished 13th in the league standings, two points off the playoff qualifying places.

Sebastian Abreu’s side had reached the playoff of the Apertura in the first half of the season before suffering a quarter-final exit at the hands of Cruz Azul.

Tijuana head into Friday’s season opener on a run of four consecutive victories, including a 2-1 win over Costa Rican outfit Herediano in their only pre-season outing on July 6.

Like the home side, Queretaro were left with a sour taste of “what could have been” in their push for Clausura playoff football last term as they finished just one point shy of the top-10 places.

Mora’s men won six of their 17 league games while losing nine and claiming two draws to finish with 20 points, one point behind 10th-placed Pumas UNAM in the final playoff spot.

Queretaro will take the positives from their Clausura performance and improve on their woeful display in the 2024-25 Apertura campaign, where they finished 17th in the table with just 12 points from 17 games.

Club Tijuana vs Queretaro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Queretaro hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 13 of the last 31 meetings between the two teams.

Club Tijuana have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Abreu’s men are unbeaten in their last three games against Queretaro, claiming two wins and one draw, having lost the four games preceding this run.

Queretaro have failed to win nine of their most recent 11 away matches, losing seven and picking up two draws since October 2024.

Club Tijuana vs Queretaro Prediction

Club Tijuana and Queretaro will be looking to fly out of the blocks this season and we expect both sides to go all out at the Estadio Caliente in search of maximum points.

However, home advantage gives Abreu’s men a slight upper hand and we are backing them to secure all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Club Tijuana 2-1 Queretaro

Club Tijuana vs Queretaro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tijuana to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in nine of Tijuana’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of the hosts’ last 10 outings)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More