Coach Sampaoli returns salary to support players

NIZHNY NOVGROD, June 20, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Argentina's head coach Jorge Sampaoli attends a press conference during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on June 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Lei/IANS)

Santos, March 22 (IANS) Santos head coach Jorge Sampaoli said that he gave back his latest pay cheque in a show of solidarity with his players, who have not been paid for almost two months.

Players are still waiting to receive their February wages, which were due at the start of March, club officials have confirmed, reports Xinhua news agency.

"On the issue of salaries, anybody else would have done the same," former Argentina and Chile boss Sampaoli told reporters on Thursday. "You have to pay salaries on time to everybody."

Sampaoli signed a two-year contract with Santos in December, his first job since parting ways with Argentina after last year's World Cup in Russia.

The 59-year-old expressed exasperation at the Brazilian club's inability to meet its commitments with players and staff.

"I had no reason to know about the financial condition of the club," Sampaoli said.

"I arrived with knowledge of the squad, and what I and the team needed. It's a situation that the club has to resolve. Santos has a wonderful history. The club and the directors have to be up to the task," he added.