'Coaching has become a future option': Barcelona legend hints he is open to coaching after retirement

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Barcelona midfielder and club legend Andres Iniesta has claimed he is open to the coaching profession when his days as a player comes to an end.

In case you didn't know...

Football fans all over the world are familiar with the exploits of Andres Iniesta. He will retire as one of the greatest midfielders ever, having won everything there is to win in the game, for both club and country.

With Spain, Iniesta guided his team to two successful Euro Cups in 2008 and 2012 and a World cup in 2010. His 116th minute winner in the final against Netherlands will be etched into the memories of football fanatics over the world for a long time.

Like his national team, Iniesta's impact with Barcelona is unfathomable, which makes him one of the most decorated and best midfielders of our time. With over 650 appearances for the Blaugrana, Iniesta will go down in the books as one of the finest artists in world football. He now plays at Japanese club, Vissel Kobe in the J league.

The heart of the matter

The 34-year-old Spanish midfielder has affirmed that coaching is a part of his plans in the near future when he decides to hang up his boots.

"Before, I didn't see myself as one, but now I think it is an option for the future." he confessed in an interview as quoted by Marca.

Despite leaving LaLiga and Barcelona, Iniesta remains a keen follower of the Catalan giants and stated that he watches Barca's matches whenever possible.

"With the time difference it's practically impossible to watch the games, unless you don't want to sleep. I watch from afar with more calmness. I'm like a fan, wishing that they do well and, when they do, it's nice," he added.

What's next?

Management doesn't seem like many years ahead, but at present, Iniesta's focus is on the Japanese top-flight. His side are gearing up to face Vegalta Sendal next on March 10 as they look to build on a winning run after having lost once already in their two matches so far.

