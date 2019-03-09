×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Coaching has become a future option': Barcelona legend hints he is open to coaching after retirement

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
1.45K   //    09 Mar 2019, 15:07 IST

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga
Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Barcelona midfielder and club legend Andres Iniesta has claimed he is open to the coaching profession when his days as a player comes to an end.

In case you didn't know...

Football fans all over the world are familiar with the exploits of Andres Iniesta. He will retire as one of the greatest midfielders ever, having won everything there is to win in the game, for both club and country.

With Spain, Iniesta guided his team to two successful Euro Cups in 2008 and 2012 and a World cup in 2010. His 116th minute winner in the final against Netherlands will be etched into the memories of football fanatics over the world for a long time.

Like his national team, Iniesta's impact with Barcelona is unfathomable, which makes him one of the most decorated and best midfielders of our time. With over 650 appearances for the Blaugrana, Iniesta will go down in the books as one of the finest artists in world football. He now plays at Japanese club, Vissel Kobe in the J league.

The heart of the matter

The 34-year-old Spanish midfielder has affirmed that coaching is a part of his plans in the near future when he decides to hang up his boots.

"Before, I didn't see myself as one, but now I think it is an option for the future." he confessed in an interview as quoted by Marca.

Despite leaving LaLiga and Barcelona, Iniesta remains a keen follower of the Catalan giants and stated that he watches Barca's matches whenever possible.

"With the time difference it's practically impossible to watch the games, unless you don't want to sleep. I watch from afar with more calmness. I'm like a fan, wishing that they do well and, when they do, it's nice," he added.

What's next?

Management doesn't seem like many years ahead, but at present, Iniesta's focus is on the Japanese top-flight. His side are gearing up to face Vegalta Sendal next on March 10 as they look to build on a winning run after having lost once already in their two matches so far.



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
J-League Barcelona Andres Iniesta
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Reports: FC Barcelona outcast set to join Andres Iniesta and David Villa at Vissel Kobe
RELATED STORY
 David Villa joins Iniesta and Podolski at Japanese Club Vissel Kobe
RELATED STORY
4 most successful Barcelona managers of all time
RELATED STORY
How Pep Guardiola and Barcelona revolutionized football
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona has dominated El Clasico in recent times
RELATED STORY
'I remember I tried to get you to sign for Atletico'- Fernando Torres reveals he tried to persuade Barcelona legend
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Barcelona players who became managers
RELATED STORY
'He can do what he wants, as long as he wants'- Former Barcelona player hails Leo Messi
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Real Madrid will bounce back, says Galacticos legend, Luis Figo
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Beware! Let Madrid's slump be a lesson for you
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us