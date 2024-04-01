Cobresal vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2024 

CD Cobresal welcome Barcelona SC to Estadio Zorros del Desierto for a Copa Libertadores Group B game on Tuesday (April 2nd).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Palestino at home in the Chilean Primera Division. They were reduced to 10 men in first half injury time and their visitors capitalized on the advantage, with Bryan Carrasco and Gonzalo Sosa scoring second half goals to guide them to victory.

Barcelona, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Macara in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. Goals in either half from Freddy Mina and Janner Corozo ensured that the spoils were shared.

Toreros will turn their focus to the continental competition and qualified for the Libertadores as the Ecuadorian Serie A best team on aggregate.

Cobresal booked their spot in the group stage as the runners-up in the 2023 Chilean Primera Division. Both sides have been grouped alongside Sao Paolo and Talleres Cordoba.

Cobresal vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Cobresal's six competitive games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Three of Barcelona's four competitive games this term have produced less than three goals.

Cobresal have made a six-game winless start to the season, losing four games in this run.

Barcelona have lost just one of their last 10competitive games (six wins).

Cobresal have conceded exactly two goals in five of the six games they have played this season.

Cobresal vs Barcelona Prediction

Cobresal have made a poor start to their domestic campaign, with a six-game winless start to the league far from ideal preparations as they begin their quest in the Libertadores. El Milagro del Desierto have struggled defensively, with the majority of their opponents this season having scored on multiple occasions.

Barcelona might not be able to take advantage, having also somewhat struggled in the Ecuadorian league. They started their domestic campaign with a routine home win over Imbabura but have not won any of the following three games.

Both sides will be aiming to kick-start their Libertadores campaign on a positive note but their respective struggles domestically means they might struggle. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: CD Cobresal 1-1 Barcelona SC

Cobresal vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals