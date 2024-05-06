Cobresal vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 9th 2024

Cobresal will host Sao Paulo at the Estadio Zoros del Desierto on Thursday in another round of the 2024 Copa Libertadores campaign. The home side have endured a difficult return to the continental stage and continue to search for their first Copa Libertadores win since 2016.

They were beaten 2-0 by Tallares last time out in the competition and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

Cobresal sit rock-bottom in the league table with just one point from three games and will be desperate to add to that tally this week to retain their hopes of advancement.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form in the Brasileirao Serie A and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They beat Barcelona SC 2-0 in their last group game, with Jonathan Calleri opening the scoring in the first half before Alisson doubled their advantage in the second.

The visitors sit second in the table with six points and will confirm a spot in the knockout stages with a win on Thursday, provided Barcelona lose to Tallares elsewhere.

Cobresal vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Cobresal and Sao Paulo.

The visitors picked up a 2-0 win in the maiden clash between the two teams last month via goals from Andre Silva and Jonathan Calleri.

Cobresal are the lowest-scoring side in Group B so far with a goal tally of one.

Sao Paulo have conceded two goals in the Copa Libertadores this season, with both goals coming on the road.

The Mineros have managed just two clean sheets in their last 16 games across all competitions.

Cobresal vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Cobresal are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last five games. They have, however, won just one of their last eight home matches and could struggle here.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, have won four of their last five games and will head into the midweek clash with confidence. They are in much better form than their midweek opponents and should come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Cobresal 1-3 Sao Paulo

Cobresal vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sao Paulo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Cobresal's last four home matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the Soberano's last seven away matches)