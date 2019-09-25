Colchester United 0-0 Tottenham (4-3 after penalties): 3 Talking Points

Colchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third Round

One of the shocks of the EFL Cup third round took place at the Colchester Stadium, as Colchester United eliminated Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties.

Tottenham are 69 places above their hosts on the league hierarchy, and as such would have expected to get the better of their League 2 opponents.

However, neither side could score a goal in regular time, with the fixture heading into penalties.

Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura ultimately missed their spotkicks to send the home side through to the next round.

Here, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the League Cup fixture.

#3 More away day misery for Tottenham

Colchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third Round

It might be hard to believe, but Spurs are without an away victory in the Premier League since defeating Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage back in the middle of January.

Since then, the Lilywhites have played nine league fixtures, and failed to win any of them, losing seven and drawing two.

If you factor in their losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea in the FA Cup and League Cup respectively, it means that Tottenham have gone a whopping 11 games without victory on the road in domestic competitions.

The fixture against much lower opposition offered an opportunity to rectify this anomaly, but Mauricio Pochetino's men faltered and failed to take their chances, with Colchester United holding out for the draw.

Penalty shootouts are very much lotteries which can go either way and that proved to be the case, as Tottenham got dumped out of the League Cup, which was no less than they deserved for their disjointed play on the night.

For all Spurs hope to achieve this season, their shambolic away form could prove to be a stumbling block, and the earlier Mauricio Pochetino finds a way to halt their atrocious performances away from home, the better it would be for Tottenham.

