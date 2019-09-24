Colchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match Preview, Kickoff details, Match Prediction and more | EFL Cup 2019/2020

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The 60th season of the Football League Cup gets into full gear, as 32 teams battle it out for glory in the third round.

Though the tournament had kicked off since the start of August, it is only just garnering attention because the previous rounds were contested chiefly by lower league clubs and Premier League teams that were not involved in European competition.

Tottenham are four-time winners of the competition, with their last triumph coming in 2008, and their journey to make it five begins at the Jobserve Community Stadium where they would take on League Two side Colchester United.

The hosts come into the fixture in indifferent form, having won just four and lost three of their 10 fixtures till date and are ranked 10th on the standings in England's fourth tier, while their more illustrious visitors are placed seventh on the Premier League table.

Kickoff details

Date: Tuesday, 24 September, 2019

Time: 7:45 pm GMT, 12:45 am IST

Venue: Jobserve Comunity Stadium, Colchester

Tottenham team news and predicted XI

Mauricio Pochettino has a relatively full squad to pick from, with the only injury concerns being those of Juan Foyth (ankle), Giovani Lo Celso (Hip) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring).

However, given the lower pedigree of the tournament, he is likely to field a weakened squad handing rests to his more important players.

Hugo Lloris sat out the weekend loss to Leicester in the Premier League to witness the birth of his child, and he would likely still be replaced in goal by Paulo Gazzanigga.

Kyle Walker-Peters could be thrust in at right-back, while Ben Davies would fill in at left-back, with Davidson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga completing the defensive quartet.

Eric Dier would be given a rare chance to start, and he would be complemented in the middle by Oliver Skipp, while Dele Alli would be the go-to man between midfield and attack.

Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela would be deployed out wide in attack, while highly-rated youngster Troy Parrott could be given a start.

Mauricio Pochettino admitted to considering giving the 17-year-old his first-team debut, and fans noticed that Parrott and teammate Japhet Tanganga were not named in the line up for the U-23s match against Blackburn Rovers on Monday night - a possible hint that the 17-year-old striker and 20-year-old defender will be involved against Colchester on Tuesday night.

Match prediction

Tottenham head into the fixture ranked 69 places above their hosts, and even though they would likely field an under-strength side, the Lilywhites should ultimately have enough to get a victory over John McGreal's men.

However, Pochetinno would like to get a victory in the fixture to give his team a shot at getting their hands on a trophy, and as such would have some gamechangers on the bench to swing the match in his side's favour if need be.

Score prediction: Colchester United 0-2 Tottenham

Betting Odds

Colchester United win: 12.50

Draw: 6.80

Tottenham win: 1.20

Bookmaker: Be9ja