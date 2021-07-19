Colchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Wednesday sees Tottenham Hotspur travel to Colchester United for their latest pre-season friendly match.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham will be looking for an impressive showing here against League Two side Colchester, who famously knocked them out of the 2019-20 EFL Cup.

Can Colchester upset Spurs again or will they be comfortably brushed aside by the Premier League giants?

Colchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

The 2020-21 campaign was a turbulent one for Colchester, who ended up changing head coaches on two occasions before settling on former West Ham star Hayden Mullins in March.

Colchester ended the season in 20th place in League Two, avoiding relegation by just six points.

Overall though, winning just 11 of their 46 league games was hardly an impressive return, and they may have worries about surviving the upcoming season unless they can improve.

Meanwhile, Tottenham had a turbulent campaign of their own. After topping the Premier League table for a number of weeks in the winter, the wheels flew off Jose Mourinho’s side quickly and dramatically.

Spurs finished in a disappointing seventh place and Mourinho was fired before he even had a chance to win a trophy with the club. Ryan Mason was installed as interim boss, but only oversaw a loss in the EFL Cup final to Manchester City.

Whether Nuno Espirito Santo is the right man to propel Tottenham back into the top four is anyone’s guess, but fans will be hoping for much less drama this season.

Infamously, the last time these two sides faced off was in the 2019-20 EFL Cup, with Colchester upsetting Tottenham by defeating them in a penalty shootout.

Colchester United form guide (competitive games only): W-W-L-W-D

Tottenham Hotspur form guide (competitive games only): W-L-W-L-W

Colchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Colchester United

As of the time of writing, no injuries have been reported to Colchester’s players, and Hayden Mullins is expected to select a full-strength side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham’s international players – names like Harry Kane and Davinson Sanchez – are unlikely to feature in this game as they have been granted time off. However, Nuno should still be able to select a strong side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung Min, Harry Kane

Suspended: None

Colchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Colchester United predicted XI (4-4-2): Shamal George, Miles Welch-Hayes, Tom Eastman, Luke Chambers, Ryan Clampin, Kwame Poku, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge, Noah Chilvers, Freddie Sears, Frank Nouble

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, TJ Eyoma, Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Alfie Devine, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Jack Clarke, Troy Parrott, Steven Bergwijn

Colchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

With Spurs likely to field a below-par XI, this game could go either way. After all, Nuno is probably just getting to know his squad and his side drew with Leyton Orient in their last match.

However, Tottenham have far more strength than their opponents and despite not being able to field some stars, they should still win.

Prediction: Colchester United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

