Colo-Colo vs Alianza Lima prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Colo-Colo entertain Alianza Lima at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in the second group stage fixture of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The hosts kicked off their campaign in the continental competition with a 2-1 win against Forteleza last week. The visiting side fell to a 1-0 loss at home to River Plate in their campaign opener and are third in the Group F standings.

Colo-Colo suffered a 2-1 loss in their league outing on Sunday against Union Espanola but remained atop the Chilean Primera Division. Alianza, on the other hand, secured their first league win since February against UTC on Sunday.

Colo-Colo vs Alianza Lima Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Colo-Colo form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Alianza Lima form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Colo-Colo vs Alianza Lima Team News

Colo-Colo

There are no injury concerns for the home side ahead of the game. Eduardo Villanueva, Daniel Gutiérrez, Dilan Portilla, Joan Cruz and Jordhy Thompson were left out of the final squad for the first leg due to callups in the Chile U20 side and might be included here.

Emiliano Amor is suspended for the game, having been booked twice against Fortaleza.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Eduardo Villanueva, Daniel Gutiérrez, Dilan Portilla, Joan Cruz, Jordhy Thompson

Suspension: Emiliano Amor

Alianza Lima

Jefferson Farfan is set to miss the entirety of the group stage, having undergone knee surgery in March. Carlos Montoya's involvement in the game is doubtful but Jefferson Carlos Portales is set to return, having recovered from an injury.

Aldair Rodríguez's kick on Robert Rojas earned him a red card in the game against River Plate and he remains suspended while he awaits feedback from the disciplinary committee.

Injuries: Jefferson Farfan

Doubtful: Carlos Montoya

Suspension: Aldair Rodríguez

Colo-Colo vs Alianza Lima Predicted XI

Colo-Colo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brayan Cortes (GK); Oscar Lara, Maximiliano Falcón, Daniel Gutiérrez, Jeyson Rojas; Esteban Pavez, Cesar Fuentes, Pablo Solari; Juan-Martin Lucero, Marco Bolados, Gabriel Costa

Alianza Lima Predicted XI (5-3-2): Angelo Campos (GK); Ricardo Lagos, Yordi Vilchez, Pablo Miguez, Christian Ramos, Osling Mora; Josepmir Ballon, Jairo Concha, Aldair Siguas; Hernán Barcos, Cristian Benavante

Colo-Colo vs Alianza Lima Prediction

The hosts suffered a defeat in their previous league outing, but have 19 goals in nine league games, and their odds of scoring here look good. Alianza have seven goals in seven league games but will be boosted by their win against UTC on Sunday.

Farfan has been a key absentee for the Peruvian side, and this has had an impact on their attacking output. We do not see them scoring here and the game should end in an easy win for Los Albos.

Prediction: Colo-Colo 2-0 Alianza Lima

