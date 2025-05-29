Colo-Colo vs Atlético Bucaramanga Prediction and Betting Tips | May 29th 2025

Colo-Colo and Atlético Bucaramanga square off at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in the Copa Libertadores Group E finale on Thursday. While Jorge Almiron’s side are rock-bottom in the table, the visitors are looking to secure a top-two spot and sneak into the knockout stages with a final-day victory.
Colo-Colo turned in a solid team display last Saturday when they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Union Espanola in their Chilean top-flight clash at the Estadio Monumental.
This was a much-needed result for Almiron’s side, who had failed to win their previous five games, claiming one draw and losing four, including consecutive defeats against Fortaleza and Racing Club in the Copa Libertadores.
Colo-Colo return to action in the Libertadores, where they have picked up just two points from their five matches so far to sit rock-bottom of the table.
Meanwhile, Atlético Bucaramanga maintained their fine run of results last time out as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Deportivo Pasto in their Colombian Primera A clash.
Leonel Alvarez’s men have gone four consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw, having failed to win the five games preceding this run.
Atlético Bucaramanga have picked up six points from their five Libertadores matches so far to sit third in Group E, two points behind second-placed Fortaleza.
Colo-Colo vs Atlético Bucaramanga Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second-ever meeting between Colo-Colo and Atlético Bucaramanga, with both sides playing out a thrilling 3-3 stalemate in April’s reverse fixture.
- Colo-Colo are one of just four sides yet to taste victory in the Libertadores, having picked up two draws and lost three of their five games so far.
- Atlético Bucaramanga are unbeaten in four of their most recent five away matches, picking up two wins and two draws since the second week of April.
- Colo-Colo have lost just one of their last six home games across all competitions while claiming three wins and three draws since the start of March.
Colo-Colo vs Atlético Bucaramanga Prediction
Atlético Bucaramanga have their sights on securing a top-two finish and we expect them to go all out on Thursday in search of maximum points.
Colo-Colo can take their foot off the gas in this one as they sit rooted to the bottom of the table and we fancy Alvarez’s men to come away with the desired result.
Prediction: Colo-Colo 1-2 Atlético Bucaramanga
Colo-Colo vs Atlético Bucaramanga Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Atlético Bucaramanga to win
Tip 2: First to score - Bucaramanga (Colo-Colo have conceded the opening goal in their last six matches)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in Colo-Colo’s last five games)