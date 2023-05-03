Colo Colo vs Boca Juniors Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3, 2023 

Colo Colo welcome Boca Juniors to the Estadio Monumental for a Copa Libertadores fixture on Wednesday (May 3) .

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Union La Calera in the Chilean Primera Division at the weekend. Boca, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Racing Club in a game that saw both sides reduced to ten men. Martin Payero and Guillermo Fernandez scored inside six minutes to guide the Xeneize to victory.

The Buenos Aires outfit will now turn their focus to the continent, where they had a 2-1 comeback home win over Pereira. Jima Fory put the visitors ahead in the 76th minute. A thrilling end to the game saw Luis Advincula level matters in the 89th minute before Alan Varela netted the winner in the ninth minute of injury time.

Colo Colo, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 home win over Monagas, with Carlos Palacios' penalty in first half injury time deciding the contest. The wins leave both sides in the top two in Group F, having garnered four points from two games.

Colo Colo vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides, with Boca leading 3-2.

This wil be their first meeting since the 2008 Copa Libertadores group stage, where both sides won their respective home games.

Colo are on a seven-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning four games.

Boca have won just one of their last five away games across competitions, with four games seeing at least one team fail to score.

Eight of Colo's last ten competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Colo Colo vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Boca have struggled for consistency this season, but their dramatic late winner last weekend made it three games without defeat for Jorge Almiron's side. Colo, by contrast, are flying high and are unbeaten in seven outings.

Both sides have played compactly this season, limiting chances afforded to opponents. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Colo 1-1 Boca

Colo Colo vs Boca Juniors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

