Colo Colo vs Cerro Porteno Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024 

Colo Colo and Cerro Porteno will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores clash on Wednesday (April 3rd).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-1 home win over Everton in the Chilean Primera Division. Sebastian Pereira broke the deadlock with an unfortunate own goal in the third minute but Rodrigo Contretas drew the game level for Everton just five minutes later.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men moments later while Everton received a second red after the break. Colo Colo took advantage, with Erick Wiemberg, Carlos Palacios and Lucas Cepeda getting on the scoresheet.

Cerro Porteno, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Nacional Asuncion in the Paraguayan Primera Division. Edu scored the match-winner in the 73rd minute.

Both teams have been drawn in Group A of the Copa Libertadores alongside Fluminense and Alianza Lima.

Colo Colo vs Cerro Porteno Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were drawn in Group 5 of the 2011 Copa Libertadores. Cerro Porteno claimed 5-2 and 3-2 home and away victories respectively.

Cerro Porteno's last seven games have produced less than three goals.

Colo Colo's last two games have produced four red cards.

Four of Porteno's last five competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Cerro Porteno have lost just one of their last seven competitive games (five draws).

Colo Colo vs Cerro Porteno Prediction

Colo Colo survived two arduous qualification stages to book their spot in the group stage. Los Albos saw off Godoy Cruz with a 1-0 aggregate win before eliminating Sportivo Trinidense 3-2. They are currently unbeaten in their last three games and are slight favorites in this game with home advantage behind them.

Cerro Porteno have lost just one game all season (excluding 2 de Mayo's awarded victory in the league). Their games have been keenly-contested affairs, and have typically been low-scoring. They also have a 100 per cent winning record in this fixture, having claimed wins when both sides squared off in the past.

We are backing Colo Colo to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Colo Colo 1-0 Cerro Porteno

Colo Colo vs Cerro Porteno Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Colo Colo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals