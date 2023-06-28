Colo-Colo vs Deportivo Pereira Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2023

Colo-Colo and Deportivo Pereira return to action in the Copa Libertadores when they go head-to-head in Group F on Thursday.

With just two points separating the bottom three sides in the table, we anticipate a thrilling group finale at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano.

Colo-Colo suffered a huge blow in their quest for a spot in the Copa Libertadores knockout stages as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Boca Juniors last time out.

The Chilean outfit have now failed to win their last three games in Group F, claiming one point from a possible nine since April’s 1-0 victory over Monagas.

With five points from five matches, Colo-Colo are currently rooted to the bottom of the group table, two points behind Thursday’s visitors in second place.

Deportivo Pereira, on the other hand, were denied a spot in the knockout stages of the continental tournament last time out as they suffered a 1-0 loss away to Monagas.

Before that, Alejandro Restrepo’s men were on a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw.

While Deportivo Pereira will be looking to quickly find their feet, they have struggled for results away from home, where they are without a win in their last five matches including two defeats in the Copa Libertadores.

Colo-Colo vs Deportivo Pereira Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Colo-Colo and Deportivo Pereira, with both sides playing out a 1-1 draw in April’s reverse fixture.

Colo-Colo are without a win in their last four matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 2-1 victory over Audax Italiano on May 10.

Quinteros’ side are also winless in three consecutive Copa Libertadores games, claiming one point from the last nine available.

Deportivo Pereira are on a run of five consecutive away games without a win across all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw since April’s 3-0 victory over Union Magdalena.

Colo-Colo vs Deportivo Pereira Prediction

Given the stakes of Thursday’s game, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano. Restrepo’s side have struggled for results away from home of late and we predict Los Albos will pick up all three points, albeit by a slender margin.

Prediction: Colo-Colo 1-0 Deportivo Pereira

Colo-Colo vs Deportivo Pereira Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colo-Colo

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Colo-Colo’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the hosts' last eight outings)

