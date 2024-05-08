Colo-Colo vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

Colo-Colo will entertain Fluminense at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday. Both teams have one win apiece in three group-stage games thus far and Fluminense are at the top of the Group A table, with a one-point lead over the hosts.

The hosts are winless in the competition since a 1-0 win over Cerro Porteno and were held to a goalless draw by Alianza Lima last time around. They played out a 2-2 draw in their Chilean Primeira Division match on Saturday, with Arturo Vidal scoring from the penalty spot.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Libertadores this term, drawing two of their three games. They were held to a goalless draw by Cerro Porteno in their previous outing.

They were in action in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday, playing out a 2-2 draw against Atletico Mineiro. Germán Cano scored in the fourth minute while Renato Augusto doubled their lead in the 61st minute. They conceded twice in six minutes to give away the lead.

Colo-Colo vs Fluminense Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture last month. Fluminense registered a 2-1 home win and Colo-Colo will look to return the favor in this match. On-loan winger Marquinhos scored in the first half and assisted Cano's second-half strike.

Colo-Colo form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-L

Fluminense form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-W

Colo-Colo vs Fluminense Team News

Colo-Colo

Guillermo Paiva and Gonzalo Castellani are sidelined through injuries while Leonardo Gil and Arturo Vidal will serve suspensions. Alan Saldivia is expected to return to the starting XI after sitting out the last two games with a knock.

Injured: Guillermo Paiva, Gonzalo Castellani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Leonardo Gil, Arturo Vidal

Fluminense

Fluzão will be without the services of Samuel Xavier and André due to injuries. Keno has been included in the squad, but his involvement is doubtful. Renato Augusto also picked up a knock on Saturday and has not traveled with the squad to Chile. John Kennedy has not been taken off the disciplinary list and is not an option here.

Injured: Samuel Xavier, Andre, Renato Augusto

Doubtful: Keno

Suspended: None

Unavailable: John Kennedy

Colo-Colo vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Colo-Colo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brayan Cortés; Óscar Opazo, Maximiliano Falcón, Emiliano Amor, Erick Wiemberg; Esteban Pavez, Vicente Pizarro, Pablo Parra; Carlos Palacios, Cristián Zavala, Damián Pizarro

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fábio; Guga, Felipe Melo, Manoel, Diogo Barbosa; Matheus Martinelli, Lima, Ganso; Marquinhos, Jhon Arias, Germán Cano

Colo-Colo vs Fluminense Prediction

El Cacique are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, with two wins and two draws. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in the Copa Libertadores, keeping four clean sheets but have failed to score in three games in that period.

The visitors have just one win in their last eight away games in all competitions, failing to score in five games, and might struggle here. They are the reigning champions in the competition and have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stage thus far.

They have suffered just one loss in 11 meetings against Chilean teams across all competitions, which bodes well for them. Nonetheless, considering the current form of the two teams and their list of absentees, they are likely to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Colo-Colo 1-1 Fluminense