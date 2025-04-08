Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2025

Colo-Colo will invite Fortaleza to the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday. Both teams endured a winless start to their campaign last week and will look to bounce back with a win here.

The hosts played an entertaining 3-3 away draw against Atlético Bucaramanga in their campaign opener. Marcelo Javier Correa bagged a brace, while Mauricio Isla scored in the second half. They played a third consecutive stalemate on Sunday, playing a goalless draw against Santiago Wanderers in the Copa Chile.

The visitors lost 3-0 at home to Racing Club in their campaign opener. Their poor form continued in the Brazilian Serie A, as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Mirassol. Emmanuel Martínez broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, and Cristian Renato Gonçalves Riquelme equalized for Mirassol in stoppage time.

Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off twice, with both meetings taking place in the group stage of the 2022 Libertadores. Both sides registered away wins while scoring five goals apiece.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, playing three draws and keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, failing to score in four.

Colo-Colo have won two of their last 10 games in the Libertadores while playing five draws.

Fortaleza have won just one of their last seven games in the Libertadores and have failed to score in four games. Notably, they have suffered three consecutive defeats in the competition.

The visitors are winless in their last five away games in all competitions, playing three draws.

Eterno Campeón have won just five of their last 17 home games in the Libertadores against Brazilian teams.

Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza Prediction

Eterno Campeón have drawn their last three games and will look to bounce back with a win here. They have lost just one of their last eight Libertadores home games, playing four draws.

Laion have endured a poor run of form, winning just one of their last seven games in all competitions. They are winless in their last three away games in the Libertadores, suffering two losses. Notably, their last away win in the competition was registered against Colo-Colo in 2022.

They have a few notable absentees for the match as Emanuel Brítez, Breno Lopes, Tomas Pochettino, Tinga, and Pedro Augusto are sidelined with injuries.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we expect them to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Colo-Colo 1-1 Fortaleza

Colo-Colo vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

