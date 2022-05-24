Colo Colo vs Fortaleza prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

In the 2022 Copa Libertadores this week, Colo Colo will host Fortaleza at the Monumental David Arellano on Wednesday night in their final group game.

Colo Colo began their continental campaign with back-to-back victories. However, they have been winless in their next three subsequent outings. They fell to a 4-0 defeat against group leaders River Plate in their last game.

The home side sit third in the group standings with seven points from four games. Victory on Thursday will see them leapfrog their midweek opponents and secure the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Fortaleza lost their first two Copa Libertadores games of the season before bouncing back in their following games. They beat Alianza Lima 2-0 in their last outing, thanks to goals from Moises and Yago Pikachu.

The Brazilian outfit sit second in the group and are level on points with their Wednesday hosts, although they boast a superior goal difference. They only need a point this week to advance to the knockouts.

Colo Colo vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Colo Colo and Fortaleza. The two teams faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture earlier last month, which the Chilean club won 2-1.

Colo Colo Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): L-D-L-W-W.

Fortaleza Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-D-W-L-L.

Colo Colo vs Fortaleza Team News

Colo Colo

Bruno Gutierrez picked up a late knock in the visitors' game over the weekend and is a doubt for this one. Oscar Opazo, meanwhile, has been suspended due to an accumulation of bookings and will be absent too.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Bruno Gutierrez.

Suspended: Oscar Opazo.

Unavailable: None.

Fortaleza

Titi came off injured in the league clash with Fluminense last weekend and is expected to miss this one. Marcelo Benevenuto, meanwhile, will miss out with a suspension after picking up his third yellow card of the competition last time out.

Injured: Titi.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Marcelo Benevenuto.

Unavailable: None.

Colo Colo vs Fortaleza Predicted XIs

Colo Colo (4-3-3): Brayan Cortes; Jeyson Rojas, Maximiliano Falcon, Emiliano Amor, Gabriel Suazo; Cesar Fuentes, Esteban Pavez, Leonardo Gil; Pablo Solari, Juan Martín Lucero Gabriel Costa.

Fortaleza (3-5-2): Marcelo Boeck (GK); Tinga, Brayan Ceballos, Matheus Jussa; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Hercules, Lucas Lima, Lucas Crispim; Moses, Renato Kayzer.

Colo Colo vs Fortaleza Prediction

Colo Colo are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last seven games across competitions. They have, however, lost just one home game all year and will relish their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games after losing just once in their eight games before that. They have, however, struggled for results away from home of late and could lose here.

Prediction: Colo Colo 2-1 Fortaleza.

Edited by Bhargav