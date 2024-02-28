Colo Colo vs Godoy Cruz Prediction and Betting Tips | February 29, 2024

Colo Colo host Godoy Cruz at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores second qualifying round on Thursday (February 29).

Colo Colo failed to make it two wins from two in the new Chilean Primera Division as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against O'Higgins on Saturday. Jorge Almiron’s side had kicked off their top-flight campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Unión Española at the Estadio Santa Laura on February 17.

Colo Colo now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores qualifiers, where they picked up a hard-flight 1-0 victory in last week’s first-leg clash at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.

Godoy Cruz, meanwhile, returned to winning ways on Sunday, edging out Instituto Córdoba 2-0 at the Estadio Presidente Perón in the Argentine Primera Division.

Daniel Walter Oldra’s men are unbeaten in seven league games, winning six, to sit atop the Group B standings with a four-point lead over Estudiantes. Godoy Cruz have won their last four away games.

Colo Colo vs Godoy Cruz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Colo Colo and Godoy Cruz, with Colo Colo winning one and drawing the other.

Godoy Cruz have lost once in eight games across competitions this year, winning six.

Colo Colo have won eight of their last nine games across competitions, with Saturday’s loss to O'Higgins being the exception.

Godoy Cruz are on a run of four away wins, scoring seven goals and keeping four clean sheets since the turn of the year.

Colo Colo vs Godoy Cruz Prediction

Godoy Cruz have enjoyed a solid start to the year, so expect them to put up a fight. However, Colo Colo’s home advantage gives them a slight upper hand, and they should pick up a comfortable win.

Prediction: Colo Colo 2-0 Godoy Cruz

Colo Colo vs Godoy Cruz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colo Colo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Godoy Cruz’s last 10 games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of Godoy Cruz's last seven games.)