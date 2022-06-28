Colo Colo vs Internacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

The knockout stages of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana commence this week and will see Colo Colo host Internacional at the Monumental David Arellano on Tuesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Colo Colo endured a disappointing Copa Libertadores campaign, hence their drop to the Copa Sudamericana. They started their continental campaign in strong form, winning their first two games before suffering a disappointing capitulation which saw them lose three of their subsequent four group games.

The Chilean powerhouse have never lifted the Copa Sudamericana title. They came closest in 2006 when they finished runners-up and will now be looking to go a step further this season.

Internacional performed impressively in the group stages of the competition, as they finished top of their group. They picked up one win and three draws in their first four games before picking up back-to-back wins in their final two games to end the group unbeaten.

Internacional have won the continental showpiece once, lifting the title in 2008. They will aim to replicate that triumph this season.

Colo Colo vs Internacional Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Colo Colo and Internacional. Both sides will be targeting a positive result to put them in a vantage position ahead of the return leg next month.

Colo Colo Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-D-L-D

Internacional Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Colo Colo vs Internacional Team News

Colo Colo

Jeyson Rojas received a red card in the hosts' last Copa Libertadores group game and has been suspended as a result. Emiliano Amor is out with an injury and will also miss out while Carlo Villanueva is a doubt for this encounter.

Injured: Emiliano Amor

Doubtful: Carlo Villanueva

Suspended: Jeyson Rojas

Internacional

The visitors will be without the services of Matheus Dias, Bruno Gomes and Gabriel Boschilia this week as they are all injured. Federico Bustos came off injured against Coritiba on Saturday and is a major doubt for this match alongside Wanderson.

Injured: Matheus Dias, Bruno Gomes, Gabriel Boschilia

Doubtful: Federico Bustos, Wanderson

Suspended: None

Colo Colo vs Internacional Predicted XI

Colo Colo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Omar Carabali; Gabriel Suazo, Falcon, Zaldivia, Oscar Opazo; Esteban Pavez, Cesar Fuentes; Pablo Solari, Leonardo Gil, Gabriel Costa; Juan Martin Lucero

Internacional Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Daniel; Heitor, Vitao, Gabriel Mercado, Moises; Edenilson, Carlos De Pena, Gabriel; Alan Patrick; Wanderson, Alexandre Alemao

Colo Colo vs Internacional Prediction

Colo Colo's latest result ended a five-game winless run across all competitions which saw them fail to score any goals in three of those outings. They are winless in their last three home games and could struggle here.

Internacional are in strong form, losing just one of their last 18 games across all competitions. The visitors are the more inspired side ahead of Tuesday's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Colo Colo 1-2 Internacional

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far