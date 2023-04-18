Colo Colo vs Monagas Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19, 2023

Colo Colo entertain Monagas at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in the CONMEBOL Libertadores on Wednesday (April 19).

All four teams in Group F claimed a point apiece on matchday one, as both games ended in stalemates. Colo Colo are top following their away goal in their 1-1 draw against Deportivo Pereira. Monagas, meanwhile, sit on the floor after a goalless draw at home to Boca Juniors.

Los Albos will seek to exploit their home advantage against the visitors as they look to tighten their stranglehold on the summit. The Chilean team have been on the road in their last five games and are playing at home for the first time since mid-March. Interestingly, they will also play their next Libertadores game at home.

Monagas weren't billed as the outright favourites against Boca Juniors. The goalless draw they managed could be attributed to the two red cards handed to the Argentine giants. The Venezuelan side will look to shake up their rough patch of form as they head for Santiago, as they're winless in five games.

Los Azulgranas are making their second appearance in the Copa Libertadores following their debut campaign in 2018, which ended in the group stage. Monagas are holding the line in the domestic top flight, sitting fifth with 15 points after ten games. On the road, they have won once in their last five outings.

Colo Colo vs Monagas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colo Colo have won once, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts are the only club in the country to have participated in all editions of the Primera Division (93).

Colo Colo are the only Chilean club to have won the Copa Libertadores (1991).

Monagas have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five road games.

Colo Colo have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Monagas have drawn thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Colo Colo – D-W-D-W-L; Monagas – D-L-D-L-D.

Colo Colo vs Monagas Prediction

Marcos Bolados has been a game-changer for the hosts, with three goals and as many assists. Leandro Benegas and Darío Lezcano have also scored three times apiece.

Meanwhile, centre-forward Santiago Herrera and midfielder Edson Castillo lead the way for the visitors with three goals apiece. Nevertheless, Colo Colo are the favourites based on their consistency and home advantage.

Prediction: Colo Colo 3-1 Monagas

Colo Colo vs Monagas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Colo Colo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Colo Colo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Monagas to score - Yes

