Colo Colo vs Racing Club Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2025

Colo Colo will welcome Racing Club to the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. The hosts were held to a draw in their campaign opener, while Racing have a win and a draw in two games in the competition thus far.

Ad

The hosts saw their previous Libertadores match against Fortaleza suspended at the 70-minute mark due to unruly fans. They have not played a match since. In their campaign opener, a brace from Marcelo Javier Correa and a second-half strike from Mauricio Isla helped them secure a 3-3 away draw at Atlético Bucaramanga.

The visitors won their campaign opener against Fortaleza 3-0 and lost 3-1 to Bucaramanga earlier this month. They have won their last two games, including a 1-0 home triumph over Central Córdoba in the Argentine Primera División last week. Bruno Zuculini scored the match's only goal in the 45th minute, and Córdoba failed to equalize from a penalty awarded to them in the second half.

Ad

Trending

Colo Colo vs Racing Club Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice thus far, with both meetings taking place in the 1967 edition of the Libertadores. The visitors have a 100% record in these meetings, scoring five goals while conceding just once.

The visitors have won three of their last four away games while keeping clean sheets.

Colo Colo have won just two of their last 10 games in the Libertadores.

Racing Club have seen conclusive results in their last eight games, recording six wins.

The visitors have an unbeaten record against Chilean teams, winning nine of their 10 games across all competitions.

The hosts have drawn four of their last eight games in the Libertadores.

Ad

Colo Colo vs Racing Club Prediction

Eterno Campeón have played three consecutive draws and will look to return to winning ways here. They have won just one of their last four home games, failing to score in two. Notably, nine of their 11 wins against Argentine teams have been registered at home.

La Academia have been in good touch recently, winning four of their last five games and scoring 11 goals in that period. They have won just one of their last four games in the Libertadores, failing to score in two. That win was registered away from home against Fortaleza earlier this month.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and the recent form in the Libertadores, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Colo Colo 2-2 Racing Club

Colo Colo vs Racing Club Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More