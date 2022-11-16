Colo-Colo vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17, 2022

Real Betis will play a friendly against Colo-Colo on Thursday (November 17) at the Estadio Municipal de Concepcion.

With club football going into a World Cup-enforced hiatus, the Beticos will look to keep themselves fit for the second half of the season with a series of friendly games.

It began with a 4-0 loss to Argentinian giants River Plate on Monday. Goals from Bruno Zuculini, Miguel Borja and Lucas Beltran coupled with an own goal from Martin Montoya sunk Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Betis have done fairly well in La Liga so far this season with 24 points from 14 games and sit in sixth position in the standings. They also cruised through their Europa League group with five wins and a draw in six outings to secure a direct place in the Round of 16.

Colo-Colo, meanwhile, won the Chilean Primera Division this year after finishing with 63 points in 30 games. Interestingly, Los Albos also lost to River Plate in their last game in a pulsating seven-goal thriller.

The Argentinian side raced to a 2-0 lead inside the opening 12 minutes before Colo-Colo fought back to score thrice in the space of just three minutes and lead 3-2 by the 33rd minute.

River Plate then scored twice more after the break in quick succession to restore their lead before Maximiliano Falcon was sent off for Colo-Colo just after the hour mark.

Colo-Colo vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Betis and Colo-Colo both lost to River Plate in their last game.

Betis have won three of their last five, while Colo-Colo won just twice.

Betis resume La Liga on December 31 against Athletic Bilbao. Until then, they are scheduled to play in five friendlies - against Colo-Colo (2), Manchester United, Inter Milan and Atalanta.

Betis have failed to score in their last two games - a 3-0 loss to Valencia in La Liga and a 4-0 loss to River Plate in a friendly.

Colo-Colo vs Real Betis Prediction

Both teams are aiming to bounce back from their last defeat, but given it's only a friendly, they might as well play out a draw.

Prediction: Colo-Colo 2-2 Real Betis

Colo-Colo vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

