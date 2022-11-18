Colo Colo vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19, 2022 

Colo Colo and Real Betis will go head-to-head in the second of consecutive friendly meetings at the Estadio Sausalito on Saturday (November 19).

The La Liga side suffered a humbling 5-0 loss when the two teams met in midweek and will look to exact revenge on Colo Colo.

Real Betis Balompié @RealBetis_en



The Green and White club will undertake two campuses in New York City and Boston in 2023



en.realbetisbalompie.es/news/latest_ne… Betis Academy continues its expansion in the United States with the opening of #RealBetis USA Camp TourThe Green and White club will undertake two campuses in New York City and Boston in 2023 Betis Academy continues its expansion in the United States with the opening of #RealBetis USA Camp Tour 🇺🇸💚The Green and White club will undertake two campuses in New York City and Boston in 2023 ⚽️🆕➡️ en.realbetisbalompie.es/news/latest_ne… https://t.co/lM2kTkV2Lt

The Chilean team returned to winning ways in style, thrashing Betis 5-0 in their second friendly. That followed a narrow 4-3 defeat against River Plate on November 9, which snapped their seven-game unbeaten run.

Colo Colo, meanwhile, have enjoyed a sensational domestic campaign this season. as they lead the way in the Primera Division with 63 points from 30 games.

Real Betis Balompié @RealBetis_en



So good to see you again, Mark González and 'Pato' Yáñez! So good to see you again, Mark González and 'Pato' Yáñez! 💚🇨🇱💚So good to see you again, Mark González and 'Pato' Yáñez! https://t.co/a2NntGl9zb

The midweek defeat further highlighted Betis’ struggles on the road, as they have now lost their last three games.

That has been owing to their lack of sting in attack, as they have failed to score in their three away games since a 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad in October,while shipping in a staggering 12 goals.

Betis, who have now failed to taste victory in four games, will look to find their feet and claim their first win in the ongoing FIFA World Cup break.

Colo Colo vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with their first coming on Thursday, where Colo Colo claimed a comfortable 5-0 victory.

Betis are winless in their last four games across competitions, picking up a draw and three losses.

Colo Colo have lost just once in their last nine games across competitions, winning five and drawing three since September.

Betis have lost their last three away games, conceding 12 goals and failing to score since a 2-0 victory at Real Sociedad in October.

Colo Colo vs Real Betis Prediction

Betis have struggled away from home in recent weeks and will look to arrest their slump. However, they face an in-form Colo Colo team whose confidence is sky-high confidence following their midweek win. The South American outfit should make use of their home advantage once again and emerge victorious.

Prediction: Colo Colo 3-1 Real Betis

Colo Colo vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colo Colo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Betis’ last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Betis’ last five outings.)

