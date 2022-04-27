Colo Colo vs River Plate prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

The Copa Libertadores continues this week and will see Colo Colo host River Plate at the Monumental David Arellano on Thursday.

Colo Colo opened their continental showpiece with a 2-1 away win over Fortaleza, profiting massively from the wasteful finishing of their opponents. They then beat Alianza Lima by the same scoreline in their second game.

The home side sit second in the group table with six points. They are level on points with their midweek opponents and will be looking to leapfrog them with a win on Thursday.

River Plate have also won their two Copa Libertadores games so far. They beat Alianza Lima 1-0 in their opening game earlier this month before beating Fortaleza 2-0 in their second continental outing.

The Argentine powerhouse sit at the top of Group F, joint on points with Colo Colo, although they have a superior goal difference. The visitors will now be looking to pick up three wins from three games this week as they set their sights on the knockout stages.

Colo Colo vs River Plate Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Colo Colo and River Plate. Both games came in the group stage of the 2007 edition of the continental showpiece, with River Plate winning the games 2-1 and 1-0 respectively.

Colo Colo Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-W-L-W

River Plate Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Colo Colo vs River Plate Team News

Colo Colo

The hosts have a virtually full squad ahead of Thursday's game, with only Juan Martin Lucero out with injury.

Injured: Juan Martin Lucero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

River Plate

The visitors, on the other hand, have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel including Felipe Pena Biafore, Franco Paredes, Robert Rojas, Esequiel Barco, Fabrizio Angileri and Colombia international Juan Quintero.

Injured: Felipe Pena Biafore, Franco Paredes, Robert Rojas, Esequiel Barco, Juan Quintero, Fabrizio Angileri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colo Colo vs River Plate Predicted XI

Colo Colo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brayan Cortes (GK); Oscar Opazo, Maximiliano Falcón, Matias Zaldivia, Gabriel Suazo; Esteban Pavez, Cesar Fuentes, Leonardo Gil; Pablo Solari, Marco Bolados, Gabriel Costa

River Plate Predicted XI (4-4-2): Franco Armani (GK); Milton Casco, David Martinez, Paulo Diaz, Marcelo Herrera; Nicolas De La Cruz, Enzo Perez, Enzo Fernandez, Santiago Simon; Julian Alvarez, Matias Suarez

Colo Colo vs River Plate Prediction

Colo Colo are unbeaten in their last three games and have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They are unbeaten on home turf in 2022 and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this week.

River Plate are winless in back-to-back games, ending a five-game winning streak across all competitions. The two sides are giants in their respective leagues and could play out a draw on Thursday.

Prediction: Colo Colo 1-1 River Plate

