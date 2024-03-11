Colo Colo vs Trinidense Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2024

Colo Colo will welcome Sportivo Trinidense to Estadio Monumental David Arellano for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualification tie on Wednesday.

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg in Paraguay having ended in a 1-1 draw last week. Juan Salcedo and Cristian Zavala scored in either half to settle the contest.

Colo Colo followed up their continental draw with a 1-0 defeat at home to Universidad de Chile in the Chilean Primera Division. Israel Zuniga's goal on the half-hour mark proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Sportivo Trinidense, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Olimpija Asuncion in the Paraguayan Primera Division. They went ahead through Joel Roman on the hour-mark while Manuel Cappaso drew the game level in the 87th minute.

Colo Colo vs Trinidense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's first leg was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Five of Trinidense's last six games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Seven of Colo Colo's eight competitive games this season have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Ten of Trinidense's 12 games this season have witnessed goals at both ends, with seven games in this sequence producing over 2.5 goals.

Seven of Colo Colo's last eight games have produced less than three goals.

Six of Colo Colo's last seven games have produced less than eight corner kicks.

Trinidense have won just one of their last eight games across competitions (four losses).

Colo Colo vs Trinidense Prediction

Colo Colo are the heavy favorites to win this game and advance to the Libertadores group stage. However, Los Albos are far from performing at an optimum at the moment and have won just one of their last five games across competitions.

Sportivo Trinidense, for their part, are in even worse form but can count on their potent attack to potentially cause their hosts problems. This game will be a clash of contrasting styles, with Colo Colo's matches tending to be cagey and tight affairs.

We are backing Jorge Almiron's side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Colo Colo 1-0 Sportivo Trinidense

Colo Colo vs Trinidense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Colo Colo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals