Cologne vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023 

The Bundesliga will return from a nine-week break this weekend, with FC Cologne hosting Werder Bremen in a matchday 16 fixture on Saturday (January 21).

The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat at Hertha Berlin before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in November. Wilfried Kanga and Marco Richter scored in either half to inspire their team to victory.

Werder's last competitive game saw them suffer a 2-1 defeat against RB Leipzig at home. Andre Silva and Xaver Schlager scored either side of Christian Gross' goal to help the visitors leave Bremen with all three points.

Both Werder and Bremen have used the break to stay in shape with friendly fixtures. Bremen's last exhibition game saw them claim a 1-0 win over fellow Bundesliga side Schalke 04. Cologne, meanwhile, went on a rampage in a 5-0 bashing of Belgian side Lommel.

"Before the break they had a very tight schedule and will have definitely benefited from it. We can expect to see their typical style of play. It will definitely be an intense match."



"Before the break they had a very tight schedule and will have definitely benefited from it. We can expect to see their typical style of play. It will definitely be an intense match."

They will now turn their attention to the league, where Bremen occupy ninth spot, garnering 21 points from 15 games. Cologne, meanwhile, are 13th with 17 points.

Cologne vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have been evenly matched. Werder have 39 wins in the fixture, scoring 175 goals, while Cologne have 38 wins and scored 176 goals.

Their most recent meeting in March 2021 ended in a 1-1 draw.

Cologne have gone 11 games without a clean sheet in the league, the joint-longest streak alongside Stuttgart.

Werder are without a win at Cologne in ten games, losing four.

Cologne failed to win their last five games across competitions before the World Cup break, losing all three three Bundesliga fixtures.

Cologne vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Both sides needed the World Cup break, coming off a poor run of recent form. Cologne are eerily close to the relegation zone, and a fourth straight loss could see them dragged into a relegation scrap. Werder, for their part, have impressed on their return to the top flight and are still in contention for European qualification.

1. FC Cologne @fckoeln_en The first press conference of the new year! Steffen Baumgart is in place and ready to face the media ahead of The first press conference of the new year! Steffen Baumgart is in place and ready to face the media ahead of #KOESVW on Saturday! #effzeh 🔴⚪ The first press conference of the new year! Steffen Baumgart is in place and ready to face the media ahead of #KOESVW on Saturday! #effzeh

However, the River Islanders might have to buck their poor record of ten games without an away win over Cologne to keep pace with the top six. The spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Cologne 2-2 Werder Bremen

Cologne vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

