Colombia 0-0 Brazil: 5 talking points as Selecao's winning run ends with goalless draw against Cafeteros | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Brazil were held to a goalless stalemate by Colombia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, ending their nine-game winning run in the campaign. Both sides were guilty of missing some excellent chances and eventually settled for a share of the spoils.

Los Cafeteros started the match brightly but the Selecao absorbed all the pressure before creating some good chances of their own.

The South American giants continued to go at each other even after the break but a lack of end product meant the tie remained finely poised.

Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina produced two fine saves late on, denying the electric Raphinha on both occasions to prevent the visitors from taking the lead.

The absence of goals didn't dampen the atmosphere on the ground as Colombia and Brazil rounded off an entertaining draw and will now turn their attention towards their next game.

Brazil, six points clear at the top of the CONMEBOL standings, are away to Venezuela on Thursday while fifth-placed Colombia host Ecuador on the same day.

Here are the major talking points from the game:

#1 Colombia started brightly although Brazil's stoic defensive line soaked up pressure

Colombia pushed Brazil on the backfoot early on

Despite playing away from home, you'd expect Brazil, who had won all seven of their qualifying games before this, to start the match on a stronger foot. But no, the Cafeteros showed real poise and purpose during the opening exchanges to push the mighty Seleccao on the back-foot.

William Barrios won a free-kick for the home side as early as the third minute after Fred caught the midfielder. Although it came to nothing, Colombia came at Brazil in the next minute once again when Yerry Mina fired a header wide from close range.

Another 120 seconds later, the Seleccao custodian was called into action when Roger Martinez came charging down the flank. So that's a total of three chances inside the opening six minutes of the game!

Colombia looked very lively during the opening exchanges as they controlled possession and the tempo of the match. But the Seleccao, too, held firm, soaking up the early pressure expertly to keep the tie in the balance and frustrate their hosts.

It worked a great deal, as the Cafeteros appeared to lose some of the early momentum, and reduced them only to some hopeful punts from range which came to nothing.

#2 Neymar makes a lively return to the side and then goes off the boil

Neymar was really disappointing after the break

All pre-match discussions were dominated by Neymar as the Brazil talisman returned to the side after missing their Venezuela clash last week.

Sure enough, he looked really lively in the first-half, stemming all the good work of the Canaries. In fact, he was the only Brazilian player doing something offensively; the sole creator of their chances.

If it weren't for some poor finishing, the visitors might as well have bagged a couple of goals and Neymar some assists. But surely the second-half promised much better?

Wrong! The cog itself stopped spinning after the break, forcing Brazil to look elsewhere for opportunities.

For reasons inexplicable, Neymar just became a pale shadow of his first-half self and had a really poor second period. He misplaced passes and seemed to just run out of ideas. What started out in a promising fashion ended with a damp squib.

